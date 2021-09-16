The NASCAR Cup Series will return to the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana next season, with the sport’s top stars competing on Feb. 27, 2022.
NASCAR made the official announcement on Sept. 15 regarding the return to Fontana’s track, which did not host a race this year.
Next year’s race is the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, following the Daytona 500, which is the traditional opener.
“Our fans have waited a long time for this, and we’re ready to celebrate with them,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “The five-wide racing and high speeds produced by our 2-mile oval have provided us with so many good memories through the years, and we can’t wait to make more of them in 2022.”
The 2022 race will be the cornerstone of Auto Club Speedway’s 25th anniversary celebration and provide fans in Southern California with their first regular-season NASCAR Cup Series race since March 1, 2020.
Tickets are on sale now at www.autoclubspeedway.com. The full weekend schedule will be released at a later date.
Fans in Southern California can also see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series compete in an exhibition at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6. For more information on The Clash at the Coliseum, visit nascar.com/lacoliseum.
