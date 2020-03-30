The national champion Summit High School cheer squad was featured briefly on ESPN recently.
The SkyHawks took first place in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida on Feb. 7, and highlight segments of that event were shown on the prominent sports channel on March 29.
"So thankful to have our routine highlighted on ESPN today!" said Summit coach Jesse Cerda in a Facebook post. "We are so honored to have the opportunity to represent the Fontana Unified School District and the City of Fontana at a national level, competing at the most prestigious high school cheerleading competition in the country!"
The SkyHawks won the national championship in the Large Co-Ed Game Day division, and they also competed in a second division and took sixth place in the Traditional Show Cheer Medium Co-Ed category.
Later, in a separate competition in February, Summit also took first place in the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim. Plus, the SkyHawks were the overall winners at the CHEERpros California State Grand Championships.
"We couldn’t have been more proud of our student athletes this year earning a state championship and two national titles!" Cerda said.
To view the ESPN video clip, visit the Summit High School Cheer Facebook page.
