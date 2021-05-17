Matt Newcomb smashed a home run and a single as the Jurupa Hills baseball team downed Fontana, 10-0, on May 14.
Newcomb scored two runs and drove in two runs in his 2-for-2 effort.
Oscar Aldaz went 3-for-3 to aid the Spartans, while Andy Flores slammed a triple, scored a run, and had one RBI.
Kody Davis singled twice, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Noel Padilla singled twice and drove in a pair of runs. Evan Gonzales had two singles and two runs. Daniel Inzunza and Cristian Ramirez both had a single and an RBI and Danny Galvan added a single.
Kaleb Kraut pitched 4 innings and allowed 5 hits while striking out 6 batters. Kekoa Ortiz allowed 1 hit in 1 inning of relief.
For Fontana, Steve Bedoy doubled and singled and Phillip Olguin, Izael Hernandez, James Frausto, and Daniel Fernandez all singled.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills picked up an 11-3 win over Fohi as Flores went 2-for-2 with a home run, single, and three runs scored.
Davis went 3-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in two runs. Alex Rangel had a triple and an RBI. Padilla and Inzunza both doubled and drove in two runs. Galvan had two singles, two runs, and an RBI. Gonzales doubled, Erik Guzman had a single and an RBI, Isaac Luna had a single and two runs, and Jack Thompson had a single and a run.
Rangel was the winning pitcher, striking out 8 batters in 6 innings.
For the Steelers, Olguin went 3-for-4 with a run and Fernandez doubled. Izael Hernandez and Frank Rodriguez each had a single and an RBI and Victor Hernandez had a single and two runs. Jesse Chanon singled.
