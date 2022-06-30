Donte Deayon, a Summit High School graduate who played well for the L.A. Rams in the NFL last year, made a special stop in Fontana, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Unified School District on June 30.
Deayon visited with some fans, including FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett, and showed off his Super Bowl trophy.
“Keep making us proud Donte!” the Facebook post said.
Deayon, a backup cornerback, did not play in the L.A. team’s victory over Cincinnati in the Super Bowl in February, but he contributed to the Rams' defense during the 2021 regular season while enjoying his best year as a pro. Overall, he appeared in 10 games and was in the starting lineup once. He made 20 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles.
At Summit, he was a member of the SkyHawks’ CIF championship team in 2011.
