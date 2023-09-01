Three talented players with ties to Fontana are looking forward to the start of the NFL season.
Marvin Jones, Jr. of the Detroit Lions, Jamaal Williams of the New Orleans Saints, and Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons are hoping to have a big impact on their respective teams in 2023.
----- JONES, a Fontana resident who graduated from Etiwanda High School, was a wide receiver for the Jacksonville Jaguars the past two seasons but has now returned to his former team, Detroit, where he played for five years (2016-2020).
Jones ranks third in franchise history with 36 receiving touchdowns for the Lions.
Previously, he spent four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who chose him in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of California.
Overall in his career, he has played in 145 games and has caught 542 passes for 7,386 yards and 58 touchdowns.
The Lions will begin the new season with a game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Jones will get a chance to return home to Southern California on Nov. 12, when the Lions play a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
----- WILLIAMS, who was a member of the Lions the past two years, signed with the New Orleans Saints during the offseason.
The Summit High School graduate is expected to be the starter at running back when the Saints take on the Tennessee Titans in the opener on Sunday, Sept. 10. He is taking the place of Alvin Kamara, who has been suspended for the first three games of the season.
Williams had a great year in 2022 in Detroit, rushing for a career-best 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns while becoming a fan favorite because of his outgoing personality.
He first joined the NFL in 2017 as a fourth round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers out of BYU.
Overall in his career, Williams has gained 3,652 yards and has scored 30 touchdowns. He also has 160 receptions for 1,191 yards and 8 TDs.
This year on Dec. 21, Williams and the Saints will play the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
----- ALLGEIER, a Fontana resident who graduated from Kaiser High School, is in his second season with the Falcons after enjoying a splendid rookie year as a running back in 2022.
After being selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft out of BYU, Allgeier gained 1,035 yards, thereby breaking Atlanta’s single-season rookie record for most yards in a season.
This year, Allgeier is a backup for Bijan Robinson, who was chosen by Atlanta with the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Still, Allgeier is expected to see much playing time.
The Falcons will begin the year with a matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 10.
