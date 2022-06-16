Kenny Clark Jr., an NFL star with the Green Bay Packers and a San Bernardino native, is returning home to host the 5th Annual Dreams Do Come True Football Camp this month.
Clark’s camp will host up to 750 local youth (ages 6-18) for a morning of football fun, inspiration and mentorship.
The event will take place on Sunday, June 26 at Wilmer Amina Carter High School, 2630 N Linden Avenue in Rialto. The camp will last from 8 a.m. to noon, with lunch offered at 1 p.m.
Clark said his goal is to continue to provide resources to the Inland Empire.
“I want to bridge the gap for underprivileged communities and provide activities and mentorship to students like me,” he said. “I was just a kid from The Dino with big dreams once … and look at me now! Anyone can chase their dreams with the right tools and motivation. I want to be a tool for these kids to use to reach their goals.”
To sign up for the camp, visit www.kc97.net.
