Nitro Rallycross, the disruptive new force in motorsports created by global icon Travis Pastrana (USA), will return to Glen Helen Raceway on Oct. 29-30.
There will be a wild weekend of four-wheel action featuring champion drivers from F1 and European Rallycross, plus music, games, and food.
The event combines the intense racing of rallycross with the big air excitement of Nitro Circus.
Last fall at Glen Helen Raceway, Pastrana topped the Nitro RX podium on his way to taking the 2021 series crown. Now, following his victory at Minneapolis’ ERX Motor Park earlier this month, Pastrana is aiming to keep his winning streak alive. Pastrana is also going back to his motocross roots at Glen Helen, where he enjoyed much success over the course of his two-wheel racing career.
Pastrana looks to take the checkered flag piloting the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X which competes in Nitro RX’s new top class, Group E. Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.
To keep the first-place trophy, Pastrana will have to fend off a stacked lineup of elite drivers.
Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) and Robin Larsson (SWE) of DRR JC/RX Cartel earned champagne baths at each of Nitro RX’s first two rounds and both are eager to reclaim the top prize. Legendary F1 world champion Jenson Button (GBR) as well as Oliver Eriksson (SWE) and his brother Kevin Erkisson (SWE), plus Fraser McConnell (JAM), Oliver Bennett (GBR) and Conner Martell (USA) are also ready to mix it up.
They will all have to face Nitro RX’s tough track, which will push competitors’ limits thanks to its huge gap jump, along with banked turns and steep sand berms inspired by motocross.
Nitro RX Los Angeles tickets are on sale now at nitrorallycross.com.
