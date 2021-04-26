Kiara Nolasco went 3-for-3, drove in two runs, and scored a run to lead the Jurupa Hills softball team to a 12-1 win over Fontana on April 23.
Sophia Guevara blasted a home run for the Spartans, who raised their record to 2-0 in the delayed and shortened season.
Jaidyn Hamby pounded a double and a single, scored two runs, and drove in a run.
Rosie Torralva went 2-for-2, scored a run, and knocked in two runs, while Elise Sanchez had two singles, two runs, and an RBI.
Kristina Sandoval had a single, run, and RBI. Serena Frias and Karissa McLean both had a single and an RBI and Jessica Gaitan had a single.
Gaitan pitched well, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five batters in five innings.
----- IN A PREVIOUS GAME, Jurupa Hills pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to obtain a dramatic 6-5 win over Kaiser.
Sophia Guevara slugged a home run and double and drove in three runs, while Hamby boomed two doubles and a single and scored two runs.
Sandoval lined three singles. Gaitan had a single, run, and RBI and Isabel Guevara supplied a single and an RBI. Singles were obtained by Nolasco, Sanchez, Torralva, and McLean.
Torralva gained the pitching victory in relief, allowing two hits and no earned runs in five innings while striking out four.
