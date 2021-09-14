A strong North team pinned a 26-6 loss on Summit in a non-league football game on Sept. 10.
The SkyHawks (1-2) were scheduled to host Carter on Friday, Sept. 17.
Summit scored its touchdown in the final minutes on a short run by De’Marri Owens, who finished with 42 yards rushing in 13 attempts.
Sitani Mikaele gained 21 yards on 4 carries for the SkyHawks.
Quarterback Payton Clark completed 21 of 41 passes for 149 yards. Levale Williams caught 7 passes for 20 yards, Jeremiah Beck had 5 receptions for 41 yards, Aiden Hall had 5 catches for 34 yards, Devean James caught 2 passes for 20 yards, and Adrian Rodriguez and Owens each had receptions.
