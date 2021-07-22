It appeared to be a terrible day for a track meet. But it turned into a triumphant day for Rachel McCoy.
A South Texas day two months ago that began with an ominous weather forecast produced a metaphorical zephyr that lifted McCoy, a 25-year-old graduate of Fontana A.B. Miller High School, soaring over the high jump bar at six feet five inches, across the Pacific Ocean and to Japan for the 2021 Olympics.
On July 24, McCoy will be a member of the U.S. Olympic team flying from San Francisco to Tokyo for the summer Games. On Aug. 5, McCoy is scheduled to take part in the morning qualification round. If she is one of the 12 qualifiers, she will compete for gold, silver or bronze on Aug. 7, the final day of track and field.
McCoy was a basketball star and two-time CIF state champion in the high jump before graduating from MIller in 2013. In 2015, she moved to Austin, Tex., where she lives with her coach, Sue Humphrey.
McCoy made the finals of the high jump at the 2016 Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., finishing eighth with a leap of 6-0 1/2.
She stands 5 feet 11 and weighs 140 pounds.
She spent a short period of time at Long Island University on a basketball scholarship. She studied at Chaffey College for a year.
It has been a tough road for McCoy to continue to participate in track and field since leaving Fontana. She has no shoe contract. She has to work to help make ends meet. She has never been to the Diamond League meets around the world which pay handsome appearance fees and even more money for record performances.
She's not unhappy. "I have a beautiful support system in Austin," she said.
One thing she was definitely not pleased about was a two-week bout with the coronavirus earlier this year. She wore a mask and stayed in her room as much as possible when she was sick, and she has recovered fully.
----- THE MEET at Prairie View, 120 miles from Austin, on May 26 was the key to McCoy making the Olympics. She said the weather forecast was so ominous that she was but one of three high jumpers to show up for the competition.
She clinched the victory with a clearance of 6-2 1/2. She then equalled her personal best with a jump of 6-4 (1.93 meters). On her next jump, she soared over 6-5 (1.96).
Not only was that a personal best, it gave her a qualifying height for the Olympics -- a very significant achievement which would come into play a month later after the U.S. Trials.
"I wasn't expecting to jump that high," said McCoy. "There was no pressure. It was not a big meet. It was a distressing, humid day. A storm was on the horizon ... Lo and behold, it was a perfect competition for me. Every meet, I try to do the best I can."
After the high jump was done, the storm hit Prairie View. The rest of the meet was canceled.
McCoy's emotional reaction to her jump is tied to her coach.
"The one video I have, you see her off to the side," McCoy said. "She was excited. There was a big smile on her face."
Humphrey, her coach, said, "It was a major accomplishment we had set several years ago. It's part of the journey I set for her. This is a stepping stone for her as a person. She will be able to compete in other world championships and Olympic Games."
Explaining the jump, Humphrey said, "She kept the position we have been working on as far as staying tall and she executed the physics in the right sequence. It all fit. It was beautiful and clean. She did not hit the bar."
Though there will be no spectators in the stands, Humphrey has been approved to go to Tokyo to be McCoy's personal coach.
----- QUIET was forecast for May 26 at the CardinaleWay Mazda dealership in Corona, where McCoy's father, Curtis, is the sales manager. The coronavirus pandemic was still putting a lid on sales so the showroom was nearly empty.
However, Curtis McCoy disrupted the quiet as he watched the live streaming of the meet from Prairie View, where his daughter was jumping. McCoy made his excitement audible throughout the showroom when his daughter cleared 6-5.
"I knew what it meant," he said. "She had an Olympic qualifying mark."
Curtis McCoy was in the stands at the University of Oregon on June 20 to watch his daughter compete in the finals of the high jump. It was a disappointing day with McCoy jumping 6-4. Vashti Cunningham won at 6-5. Inika McPherson and Nicole Greene also cleared 6-4. Because of the order of misses, McPherson was second, Greene was third, and McCoy was fourth. The top three are supposed to qualify for the Olympics.
However, neither McPherson nor Green had had a qualifying mark. McCoy's jump at Prairie View made her the leading American for the team after Cunningham.
"It was a great competition (at Eugene)," said McCoy. "I felt we were on the big stage. I felt I handled it well. I wish I had been satisfied. I didn't win a medal (at the trials).
It took a week for USA Track and Field officials to officially announce that she had been named to the team.
"It was absolute agony," said McCoy of waiting for the call that confirmed her place with the rest of the U.S. Olympic athletes.
Curtis said, "It was the longest week of my life" waiting for the call.
----- AT AGE 13, Rachel got the call that started her career in sports at a park in Fontana. A friend dared her to leap and touch the 10-foot rim of a basketball hoop. She later joined the Miller basketball team as well as the track team. Her high school career was capped by CIF State titles in the high jump in 2011 and 2013.
She can dunk a basketball.
Curtis McCoy saw the exchange that started his daughter's career in athletics. Unlike many fathers of talented children, McCoy did not push his daughter into sports.
Curtis, 6-5, is a graduate of Pomona High School. He is a 12-year-veteran of the U.S. Marines who served in Operation Desert Storm. He said he pushed his son Curtis II, 30, into basketball. That did not work, so he held back with Rachel.
He went to her basketball games and traveled to Clovis for the state track meet to see her win twice.
"Words can't explain how proud I am of her and happy," he said.
In 2013, McCoy made the U.S. junior team that went to the world championships. That's where she met Humphrey. They've been athlete-coach ever since.
At first, Humphrey tried to coach McCoy over video and by phone. That didn't work, so McCoy moved to Texas in 2015.
"She enjoys what she is doing," Curtis said. "I'm thankful her coach keeps her motivated and is there for her."
Humphrey said, "I didn't know anything about her when I first saw her. We kept working together. I kept believing in her. I told her she could do this. She didn't believe it all the time."
Rachel is glad the Olympics were postponed in 2020.
"The extra year gave me time to grow as a person and grow as an athlete," she said. "I really benefited from it. I decided either you're going to do this or you're wasting time. It's now or never. That's pretty much what turning 25 did to me. I got a full time job. I worked (at a market) during the pandemic. "
McCoy's post-Olympic plans include moving to Tempe to start studying at Arizona State for a bachelor's degree in illustration. Humphrey is also moving with the hope of continuing McCoy's track success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.