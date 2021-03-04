The Ontario Fury will bring professional sports action back to the Inland Empire with a five-game, five-night Major Arena Soccer League series of games to be played at Ontario’s Toyota Arena from March 10 through March 14.
No fans will be permitted to be inside the arena to watch the series, which will feature games between four MASL teams.
The Ontario Fury, which currently sits atop the standings in the MASL, will kick off the five-night series as it plays host to the Florida Tropics on March 10 at 6 p.m. It will be the first home game for the Fury since defeating the Tacoma Stars 6-5 on March 7, 2020, right before the coronavirus crisis erupted.
“The players and staff are so excited to play in our home arena again,” said Fury Head Coach Jimmy Nordberg. “This is the first step in getting back to playing in Ontario in front of our loyal and amazing fans!”
The five-night series will have games featuring four different teams. On March 11, Florida will take on the Tacoma Stars. Ontario will return to action on March 12, taking on the Stars. On March 13, the Fury players will host their Southern California rivals, the San Diego Sockers. And on March 14, it will be San Diego taking on Tacoma.
All games in the series will be closed to the public but will be broadcast live on pay-per-view through Facebook Live. Fans will be able to gather and watch the three Fury games on the patio of Rowdy’s Brew Co., 10002 6th Street, Suite A, in Rancho Cucamonga.
The games will be played under the COVID-19 protocols laid out for events by San Bernardino County and the state of California. All players and staff at each of the five games will undergo daily testing.
“We are excited to play back in our home arena,” said Fury Managing Partner Jeff Burum. “The City of Ontario and SMG worked miracles to help make it happen, and I and our players are grateful."
The three home games will conclude the Fury’s 10-game regular season schedule. Under the MASL’s adapted schedule, each team must play a minimum of 10 games to be included in the postseason tournament for the Ron Newman Cup. Each of the seven teams playing in the 2021 season will have met that threshold. The final regular season game is currently scheduled for March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.