The Ontario Reign pro hockey team started its 2022-23 season in impressive fashion by demolishing the Abbotsford Canucks, 8-2, on Oct. 14.
Forward TJ Tynan, who was named team captain earlier in the day, scored a goal and had three assists to spark the Reign, which was kicking off its 15th anniversary season at Toyota Arena.
Goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped 29 shots to earn a win in his Reign debut.
Eight different players lit the lamp for Ontario in the victory, including defender Helge Grans, who had both a goal and an assist. Defenseman Jordan Spence also had a big night, earning three assists, two of which came on the power play. The victory was the first for Reign head coach Marco Sturm in his first AHL game behind the bench.
The Reign will play at home on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Gulls.
