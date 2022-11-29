The Ontario Reign pro hockey team achieved an exciting 4-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Nov. 27 at Toyota Arena.
Quinton Byfield led the way with three points as the Reign raised its season record to 10-6-0-1.
Byfield finished with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner in the third period, while his linemate Alex Turcotte scored his first goal of the year while adding an assist on the deciding goal.
Goaltender Matt Villalta also had a solid night in the crease, stopping 33 shots to pick up his fourth win of the season.
The Reign will play another home game on Friday, Dec. 2 against Colorado. Then Ontario will compete at home against Bakersfield on Dec. 4 and against Henderson on Dec. 7.
For more information, visit ontarioreign.com.
