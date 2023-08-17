The City of Ontario has unveiled plans for a nearly 200-acre, state-of-the-art regional sports complex that would include a Minor League baseball stadium, restaurants and entertainment, and a wide variety of amenities for the entire community to enjoy, according to a news release issued by the city on Aug. 16.
City officials are projecting that the Ontario Regional Sports Complex will attract about 1.2 million visitors per year, create more than 600 full-time jobs and generate more than $61 million in annual spending and $1.5 million in tax revenues.
The complex will be located on the south side of East Riverside Drive, across from Whispering Lakes golf course, on property being acquired by the city.
Key features are anticipated to include 10 new soccer fields, two football fields, four baseball and four softball fields, four tennis courts, indoor basketball courts, four pickleball courts, a skate park, aquatics center and a Minor League Baseball stadium.
On Aug. 15, the City Council authorized the city manager to execute a memorandum of understanding with Rancho Baseball LLC — owners of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes — to develop a lease agreement for the proposed stadium, which will come before the City Council for review and approval upon successful completion of negotiations and all legal requirements, the news release said.
The Council also authorized the city manager to enter into an agreement with two companies to provide architectural, engineering and construction management services for the sports complex and stadium.
“Along with the Grand Park being developed in the Ontario Ranch, the Ontario Regional Sports Complex is part of our commitment as a City Council to provide our residents and families with enhanced open space and recreational facilities. The Sports Complex and the stadium give us the opportunity to program so many more community events, and add to our current sports and entertainment portfolio,” said Mayor Paul S. Leon.
The city anticipates beginning construction on the Ontario Regional Sports Complex in 2024, following environmental review and entitlements, with stadium construction expected to be completed by the spring of 2026.
In addition to the new community recreational facilities, plans for the Sports Complex anticipate the development of up to 80,000 square feet of new commercial/retail development that would include restaurants, bars, stores and hospitality.
The other major open/recreational space project being advanced by the city, the Grand Park at Ontario Ranch, will encompass nearly 350 acres, and is envisioned as a focal point for the entire region, serving the City of Ontario's recreational and space needs. Phase 1 is approximately 130 acres and occurs within the eastern portion of Ontario Ranch, Grand Park Street to the north, Eucalyptus Avenue to the south, Haven Avenue on the east, and Archibald Avenue on the west.
