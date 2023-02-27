Francisco Padilla pitched very well to spark the Fontana High School baseball team to a 7-0 conquest of Rubidoux on Feb. 22.
Padilla allowed three hits in six innings and struck out eight batters. Nicholas A. Perez pitched the seventh inning and got the save by giving up no hits and striking out two batters.
Padilla also sparkled offensively by going 2-for-3 with a double and a single as Fohi raised its record to 2-1.
Devon Monson went 2-for-4 with two runs and Anthony Silva went 2-for-5 with two runs. Daniel Fernandez had a single and an RBI, while Estevan Aguas and Cristian Contreras both had a single and a run.
