The frustration level continues to rise for all the athletes who can't be athletes.
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented people from engaging in the sports that they love, and the feeling of sadness will undoubtedly increase as the temperatures get warmer and sunshine fills the air instead of rain.
This is normally the time of year when parks in Fontana are packed with people who enjoy activities such as baseball and softball. But all park amenities remain closed, including playgrounds and basketball courts.
Nevertheless, there are some ways for athletes to stay in shape, including walking, running, and bicycling.
"Outdoor exercise is encouraged as long as residents practice social distancing and wear face coverings," the City of Fontana said in a news release.
