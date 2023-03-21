A former Etiwanda High School basketball star has reached the Sweet Sixteen.
Jahmai Mashack, a Fontana resident, is a sophomore guard for the University of Tennessee, which won its first two games in the NCAA men’s tournament, including a 65-52 triumph over Duke.
Tennessee (25-10) will face No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Mashack has contributed to Tennessee’s success on a limited basis this year. He has seen action in all of the team’s games and has started 12 of them, averaging 4.7 points per game.
Overall this year, he has scored 163 points and has attained 81 rebounds, 54 assists, and 49 steals.
Mashack graduated from Etiwanda in 2021 after leading the Eagles to the Baseline League championship.
----- WHEN Mashack was a junior at Etiwanda, one of his teammates on the 2020 team was Jaylen Clark, who has gone on to play well for UCLA.
Clark, a junior guard, helped UCLA win the Pac-12 championship this year, although he suffered an injury and has been unable to participate in the NCAA tournament.
Because of his excellence on defense, Clark has been named a finalist for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Clark averaged 13.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season. He led the Pac-12 in steals per game, steal percentage, and defensive rating.
