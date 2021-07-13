Aquinas High School's Sheldon Grant, a resident of Fontana, added another huge honor recently as he was named the calhisports.com state Division 3 basketball player of the year.
“It’s a blessing,” said Grant. “I thought the accolades were done and then I got this one -- first time it’s happened in Aquinas history.”
Grant averaged 20.9 points and 5.6 assists per game and hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left in Aquinas’ 40-39 win against King in the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA championship game.
He also scored 21 points when Aquinas defeated Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 55-43 in the CIF State Southern California Regional D3-AA title game.
Grant’s pet shot was the floater which he made with regularity.
Said Aquinas star Nick Hopkins of Grant’s favorite shot, “Sheldon has been working on those since fourth grade. I knew every time he let it go that it was going to go in. I just trusted in him and he trusted in us and we trusted each other.”
“Mr. Floater. That’s his game,” Aquinas coach David Johnson said of Grant after the La Costa Canyon game. “That’s what he does -- I don’t take that away from him. People don’t know that he practices that shot. And when you practice something, good things happen.”
Grant is only the second D3 state player of the year from the Inland Empire -- the other being Evric Gray of Bloomington in 1988.
He was a three-time all-league choice and has a 4.0 grade point average.
Grant, who recently graduated, has no scholarship offers, but played last weekend for the AAU Triple Threat Bruins in front of about 100 scouts in a tournament in Irvine.
“I’m just hooping,” Grant said. “I have tournaments the next three weekends and I’m just trying to get some more looks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.