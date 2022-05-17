Several players from Fontana schools have been chosen to participate in the first-ever 215 Boys’ Volleyball Classic.
The all-star match, featuring some of the top seniors from San Bernardino and Riverside counties, will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Western Christian High School in Upland.
Local standouts who will be competing for San Bernardino County are:
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School — Lester Ortiz, Andy Lozano, Ethan Montanez
• Fontana High School — Isaac Mejia, Rodrigo Rivera
• Summit High School — Royce Parker, Alexander Vazquez
The game is being coordinated by Brian Arrington and Eddie Talbert Jr. of IE Sports Net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.