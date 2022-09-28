The Fontana Falcons stayed undefeated in Pop Warner Football action by crushing the San Dimas La Verne Black Knights, 44-0, on a very hot day last week.
Joshua Davila and Isaiah Cruz led the team’s powerful ground game, with Davila gaining 55 yards and Cruz piling up 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Also tallying a touchdown each were E.J. Salazar, Joaquin Zamano, Noah Twyman, and Dillon Henton, with Carter Morris making all PATs.
The Falcons (who are 3-0 on the season) romped to a 28-point lead in the second quarter and ended up with 248 total yards.
The Fontana defense swarmed over the SDLV team, led by linebackers Derrick Solano and Aiden Soto, who both racked up 7 solo tackles. Down in the trenches creating havoc were Dominick Arredondo, Angel Lopez, and Alex Alcazar. The defense allowed only 3 first downs in the game.
In other Pop Warner action:
• Fontana Elks 32, Charter Oak Chargers 0
The Elks started the game by kicking off to Charter Oak, and Jaidyn Shepherd recovered the kick and returned it for a touchdown. Shepherd also had another recovery on a kickoff in the game.
The Elks’ defense turned in another outstanding performance, with great play by Carson Anderson, Corey Caldwell, Elijah Cruz, Nathaniel Garcia, Ethan Hamm, Drake Jimenez, Raymond Machuca, Mathew Maldonado, Nathan Maness, Joseph Molina, Joseph Paulino, Christian Perez, Jaden Solchaga, Robert Torres, Dylan Wann, Julian Walker and Isaac Whalen.
Fontana’s defense accounted for one of the scores on the day. With Charter Oak backed up in its own territory, Hamm broke through the line and forced a fumble that was recovered by Joseph Molina for a TD.
The Elks’ offense played well against the previously undefeated Chargers’ defense.
The offensive line did a great job opening up holes so Jaidyn Shephard, Christian Perez, Noah Brierley, Joseph Paulino, Jaden Solchaga, Julian Walker and Nathaniel Garcia could pick up crucial yardage in the game. Fontana had key blocks from Abraham Aguiar, Jacob Arechiga, Fabian Arellano, Aziel Bedoy, Corey Caldwell, Joseph Ford, Jeremiah Grasmick, Joseph Molina, Damian Perez-Aranda, Dylan Wann, Andrew Yanez and Kash Zakowicz. This allowed Perez to rush for 83 yards and a touchdown and Walker and Shepherd both to rush for more than 100 yards and a TD each.
