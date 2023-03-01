Miranda Pozos slugged three home runs (including a grand slam) and a single to lead the Bloomington softball team to a 19-2 win over Miller on Feb. 22.
Pozos drove in nine runs and also scored three runs in her 4-for-4 performance for the Bruins, who raised their record to 4-1.
Angela Everardo went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two singles, three runs, and one RBI.
Destiny Saucedo was 2-for-2 with a double, single, and two runs, while Vanessa Chavez pounded a double, scored a run, and drove in two runs.
Stephanie Varela singled, scored four runs, and drove in three runs. Sarah Montez, Isabella Reyes, and Genevieve Padilla had singles.
Emily Ceballos was the winning pitcher, allowing no hits in a five-inning effort.
