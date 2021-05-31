The strong baseball teams from Kaiser and Summit have been battling for the Sunkist League championship in recent years, and 2021 turned out to be the year that the Cats regained the crown.
Kaiser clinched the top spot in the league with an 8-4 victory over Summit in extra innings on May 26.
Then on May 28, the SkyHawks ruined the Cats' bid for an undefeated regular season by stopping Kaiser, 7-2, in the finale.
Both of the local teams will now advance to the CIF playoffs on Friday, June 4. Kaiser (14-1) will host Valley View in a Division 4 game, while Summit (10-5) will travel to Sierra Canyon in a Division 2 contest.
----- KAISER gained the school's 10th championship under coach Mike Spinuzzi thanks to the dramatic win on May 26.
The Cats led 4-3 before Summit tied the score with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Kaiser then erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Brandon Alvarez went 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI to help spark Kaiser.
Ignacio Alvarez slugged a solo home run and Frank Estrada smashed two doubles.
Carlos Lopez singled twice and scored two runs, while Nathan Campos-Jaramillo singled, scored a run, and drove in two runs. Jamari Giddens and Trey Tribble each had a single and a run and Anthony Damian-Ramirez added a single.
Anthony Sanchez pitched well for the Cats, striking out eight batters in six innings.
----- TWO DAYS LATER, Summit responded by bringing down the Cats thanks to fine pitching by Yahir Sotomayor.
Omar Rosas led the SkyHawks at the plate by going 4-for-4, driving in three runs, and scoring one run. Owen Oates was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Ethan Mosqueda and Jesse Jeronimo each went 2-for-4 with a run.
For Kaiser, Campos-Jaramillo doubled and singled and Javier Zarabia and Lopez both doubled. Damian-Ramirez and Estrada each singled.
