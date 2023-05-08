Thanks to a superb pitching performance by Francisco Padilla, the Fontana High School baseball team triumphed in its opening-round game in the CIF playoffs on May 5.
Padilla threw a complete-game two-hitter and did not allow any earned runs as the Steelers vanquished Academy of Careers and Exploration, 7-1, in a Division 7 contest at the Fohi field.
After the visitors scored their run in the top of the first inning, the Fontanans responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and added four more in the fifth inning to raise their record to 16-6. This is the team’s best season in many years.
Oscar Martinez helped spark the Steelers’ offense by going 3-for-4 and scoring a run.
Christian Bugarin walloped a triple, drove in two runs, and scored a run.
Daniel Fernandez pounded a double, drove in two runs, and scored two runs, while Anthony Silva had a single and a run and Devon Monson supplied a single.
The Steelers, who have won four straight games, will face Newbury Park Adventist in Round 2 of the playoffs on Tuesday, May 9.
----- IN OTHER PLAYOFF GAMES involving local teams:
• Kaiser suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Santiago in the first round of the Division II tournament on May 5. John Tena produced two singles and an RBI, while Benjamin Tena had a single, run, and RBI. Daniel Soto and Jesus Ledesma each had a single and a run and Lance Armijo added a single. The Cats ended up with a 20-6 record.
• Summit was downed by Redlands East Valley, 3-1, in a Division III encounter. REV scored a run in the second inning and two more in the fifth, and the SkyHawks responded with a run in the seventh inning but fell short. Summit finished with a record of 21-8.
• Etiwanda conquered Capistrano Valley, 5-2, in a Division 1 matchup. The Eagles (19-7) received good pitching from Dylan Goff, who allowed five hits in six innings. Anthony Huezo belted a home run and drove in two runs. Austen Roellig slammed a double and knocked in three runs. Tyler McEvoy doubled and Chris Montes de Oca, Tyler Shigenaka, and Michai Harrison all singled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.