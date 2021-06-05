Terrific pitching by Anthony Sanchez and Nathan Campos-Jaramillo carried the Kaiser High School baseball team to a 3-0 win over Valley View in the first round of the CIF playoffs on June 4.
The Cats, who lifted their record to 15-1 overall, will travel to Downey in Round 2 of the Division 4 tournament on Tuesday, June 8.
Sanchez pitched five innings, allowing four hits and striking out 11 batters. Campos-Jaramillo pitched two innings and gave up no hits while compiling two strikeouts.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Cats broke through for two runs. They added one more run in the fifth stanza.
Ignacio Alvarez went 2-for-3 and had one RBI for Kaiser. Andrew Griffin went 2-for-3 and Campos-Jaramillo doubled and scored a run.
Jamari Giddens and Carlos Lopez each had a single and an RBI, while Trey Tribble and Brandon Alvarez both had a single and a run.
----- IN ANOTHER PLAYOFF GAME, Summit came very close to conquering No. 2 seeded Sierra Canyon but lost a heartbreaker by a 1-0 score in the Division 2 tourney.
The SkyHawks (10-6) received excellent pitching from Yahir Sotomayor, who struck out three batters in six innings.
Kaleb Duran went 2-for-2 at the plate for Summit.
(0) comments
