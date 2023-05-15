Prep baseball teams from Fontana schools enjoyed successful seasons in 2023.
Even though they suffered some disappointments in CIF playoff action, the local squads did a fine job in league competition, winning three titles this spring.
• The Kaiser High School team repeated as the Sunkist League champion with a 10-2 record (20-6 overall). The Cats relied on outstanding pitching by three seniors — Jesse DeSantiago, Benjamin Tena, and Cesar Soto.
• Summit, meanwhile, turned in a strong effort, narrowly finishing behind Kaiser in the Sunkist standings with a 9-3 record (21-8 overall). The SkyHawks were sparked by sophomore Dylan Harrison, who was the team’s top hitter and pitcher.
• Fontana A.B. Miller tied for the Mountain Valley League championship at 12-3 (13-7 overall). The Rebels, who had an explosive offensive attack, also took first place in the league in 2022.
• Fontana High School, which had struggled in previous years, came through with a terrific season, tying for the Skyline League championship and winning two CIF playoff games. The Steelers compiled a 9-3 record in the league and 17-7 overall.
The local teams had some talented underclassmen and are looking forward to continuing their success in 2024.
