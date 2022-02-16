The Fontana High School boys’ basketball team was seeded No. 1 in the CIF Division 5A playoffs, and the Steelers proved that they earned that designation during their first two tournament games.
In the opening round on Feb. 11, the Fontanans completely dominated Ojai Valley, 90-28.
Then in Round 2 on Feb. 15, Fohi walloped Waverly, 89-44, to raise their record to 22-5 overall.
The Steelers will hit the road to play Glenn of Norwalk on Friday, Feb. 18.
----- IN OTHER playoff competition:
• Etiwanda demolished San Clemente, 86-46, in a Division 1 first-round clash. However, the Eagles then lost to Loyola, 51-42, in the second round, leaving them with a record of 21-7.
