The girls’ basketball teams from Fontana, Summit, and Etiwanda acquired victories in their CIF playoff games on Feb. 16.
• Fontana High School, participating in the playoffs for the first time in many years, triumphed over Valley Christian Academy, 58-34, in the second round of the 5AA Division tournament. The Steelers (22-3), who were ranked No. 5 in the final CIF poll, had a bye in the first round. They have won nine straight games overall and will now face California Lutheran on Saturday, Feb. 19.
• Summit vanquished Bell Gardens, 53-42, in the second round of the Division 3AA playoffs. The SkyHawks raised their record to 21-4 by recording their 13th straight victory. They will play at home against Hart of Newhall on Feb. 19.
• Etiwanda, the No. 1-seeded team in the Open Division, romped past Rosary Academy, 83-35, in the second pool play game of the tournament. The Eagles (26-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and breezed to the win. They will host Mater Dei on Feb. 19.
