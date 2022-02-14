The girls' basketball teams from Etiwanda and Summit both acquired victories in the first round of the CIF playoffs on Feb. 12.
Etiwanda, seeded No. 1 in the Open Division, downed Windward, 71-58, to raise its record to 25-0 overall.
The Eagles will play at home against Rosary Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the second game of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Summit conquered Temescal Canyon, 47-38, in the opening round of the Division 3AA playoffs at the SkyHawks' gym.
Summit will travel to Bell Gardens in the second round on Feb. 16.
