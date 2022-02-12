The Fontana High School boys’ basketball team was seeded No. 1 in the CIF Division 5A playoff tournament, so it was appropriate for the Steelers to put on an impressive show in their first-round game.
The Fontanans completely dominated Ojai Valley, 90-28, on Feb. 11 to raise their record to 21-5.
The Steelers will now play at home against Waverly of Pasadena in Round 2 on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
—— IN OTHER first-round games involving local teams:
• Etiwanda demolished San Clemente, 86-46, in Division 1. The Eagles (21-6) will advance into the second round on Feb. 15.
• Summit played well in the first half, but then Vista Murrieta took control in the second half and pulled away for a 60-38 win in Division 3AA competition. The SkyHawks, who won the Sunkist League championship during the regular season, finished with a 19-9 record.
• Fontana A.B. Miller lost to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, 88-53. The Rebels ended up with a 9-8 record.
