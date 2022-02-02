Several high school basketball teams from Fontana schools turned in fine efforts during the regular season and had plenty of momentum heading into this week’s league tournaments.
Summit High School was atop the standings in both boys’ and girls’ competition, and the league champion Fontana High School boys’ and girls’ squads achieved their best regular season records in many years.
• At Summit, the SkyHawks repeated as league champs in the boys’ competition with a 7-1 record (17-8). They squashed Eisenhower, 64-42, on Jan. 27 as Jason Roberts scored 13 points and Daniel Coleman supplied 10 points. Aaron Williams had 9 points, Mahmood Awad had 7, and Royce Parker had 6.
• The Summit girls, meanwhile, acquired a 17-4 overall record, culminating in a 44-24 rout of Carter on Jan. 27.
• At Fontana, the boys’ team captured first place in the Skyline League with a 5-1 record (18-5 overall).
• The Fohi girls’ squad went undefeated in Skyline League action with a 6-0 slate (19-3 overall).
• At Jurupa Hills, the boys’ team concluded the regular season with a thrilling 65-64 win over Grand Terrace. The boys were 3-3 in league competition and 13-11 overall.
• The Jurupa Hills girls were second in the league at 4-4 (9-8 overall).
• At Fontana A.B. Miller, the boys’ team compiled a 6-3 record in the Mountain Valley League (9-6 overall).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.