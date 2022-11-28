The Etiwanda High School football team captured the CIF championship on Nov. 26 in a truly spectacular way.
The Eagles rallied from a 26-point deficit and achieved a wild 45-42 victory over St. Francis to obtain the Division 5 title in front of their ecstatic home-town fans.
Dermaricus Davis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jaymiere McDowell with 1:17 left to cap a sensational fourth-quarter comeback and lift the Eagles into the first round of the state playoffs. Etiwanda (9-5) will travel to El Cajon Granite Hills (11-2) on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Eagles were behind 35-9 in the third quarter before Davis (who finished with 450 yards passing) and his receivers began piercing the St. Francis defense.
Davis connected with Jaden Landrum on an 8-yard touchdown pass and Jaiden Moss plunged over for a 1-yard score to pull the Eagles within 35-24. St. Francis replied with a TD to go up by a 42-24 margin, but the Eagles wouldn’t quit.
Early in the fourth quarter, Moss cashed in a 2-yard touchdown right after Davis teamed up with Zivan Ardines on a 46-yard completion, making it 42-30.
The Eagles got the ball back and Davis found McDowell for a 7-yard touchdown to reduce the deficit to 42-37 with 3:47 remaining.
Etiwanda then recovered an onside kick and drove to the 22-yard line of St. Francis. From there, Davis located McDowell over the middle, and he sprinted into the end zone for the decisive touchdown. It was the first time Etiwanda had led in the game.
St. Francis still had a chance to tie, but when the visitors drove to the Etiwanda 26-yard line with 5.7 seconds left, a 43-yard field goal attempt was blocked by the Eagles and the celebration began.
It was the second straight week that Etiwanda had prevailed in a come-from-behind thriller. In the CIF semifinals on Nov. 18, Davis passed to Landrum for a touchdown with 1:19 to go, giving the Eagles a 22-21 win over Leuzinger.
