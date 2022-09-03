It was a tough week for the prep football teams in Fontana.
During the games on Sept. 1 and 2, all five of the schools in Fontana lost to their out-of-town opponents in non-league action.
----- SUMMIT suffered a 34-23 loss at the hands of an undefeated Beaumont squad and fell to 1-2 on the season.
The SkyHawks were very effective on offense in the first half and briefly held a 10-point lead.
Summit drove in for a touchdown on its first possession thanks to a 29-yard run by Kaimana Tafuga, which set up Bryan Calderon’s 10-yard score.
Then in the second quarter, Calderon went in for a 9-yard touchdown, and a few minutes later, Isayah Hall raced downfield 60 yards to the end zone, giving the SkyHawks a 23-13 edge.
However, Beaumont came back to claim a 27-23 lead at halftime, and the visitors added another TD in the second half to secure the win.
----- KAISER almost escaped with an exciting come-from-behind victory, but instead Sultana used a last-second touchdown to pin a heartbreaking 29-27 defeat on the Cats.
In the first half, Kaiser took a 12-0 lead thanks to touchdown runs of 2 yards and 35 yards by Jonathan Marshall Jr.
Sultana roared back to go ahead 23-12 in the fourth quarter.
The Cats responded with a 4-yard touchdown blast by Marshall, and then late in the game, Marshall went over from 2 yards out to provide Kaiser with a 27-23 lead and a possible victory, but the opponents were then able to pull out the win.
Kaiser now has a 2-1 record.
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER dropped a 20-6 decision to Rialto, which capitalized on three long TD plays.
After Rialto went ahead 13-0 in the first quarter, Miller drew within 13-6 on a touchdown run by Jesus Rasura. The visitors then clinched the game with a TD in the fourth period.
Rasura was the Rebels’ top rusher with 74 yards in 8 carries. Mario Hayward supplied 63 yards in 15 carries and also had a 12-yard pass reception. Tyrone Freeman rushed for 39 yards and also caught a 15-yard pass.
On defense, Miller was aided by Abraham Aguilar and Juan Gonzalez, who recovered fumbles.
Gonzalez had 4 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles, while Eric Copeland made 3 tackles and 8 assists. David Perez and De’quan Johnson both had 2 tackles and 5 assists.
Miller saw its record drop to 1-2.
----- FONTANA, which had routed Pacific the previous week, struggled against Carter and endured a 28-0 setback.
On defense, Rashawn Williams made 5 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle for the Steelers. Ritchie Rivera and Adrian Garcia both had 3 tackles and 2 assists, while Alexis Moreno had 2 tackles and 6 assists and Frank Rodriguez had 2 tackles and 3 assists. Richard Chavez had a sack.
Fohi is now 1-2.
----- JURUPA HILLS lost to a tough Downey team, 35-12, and saw its record go down to 0-2.
The Spartans scored a touchdown in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead, but Downey then acquired a 14-6 advantage in the second quarter and pulled away after halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.