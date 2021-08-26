Two local teams that have high hopes for the upcoming football season will face off against each other on Friday, Aug. 27.
Jurupa Hills will play Fontana A.B. Miller in the season opener for both squads at the Spartans' field.
Jurupa Hills had an excellent season during the delayed and shortened season this past spring, achieving a 4-0 record.
The Spartans have five starters returning on offense and nine starters coming back on defense.
They will be led by senior wide receiver/cornerback Antonio Mays, senior defensive lineman Aaron Muniz, and junior running back/defensive back Bryan Calderon.
Miller, which compiled a 2-1 record in the spring, has seven returning starters on offense and seven returning starters on defense.
Some of the leaders for Miller will be senior quarterback Andrew Ridge, senior wide receiver/linebacker Luis Dominguez, and junior running back/defensive back Tyrone Freeman.
----- IN OTHER LOCAL GAMES on Aug. 27:
Kaiser will begin its season with a home game against Cajon.
Fontana (0-1) will play at home against Big Bear. The Steelers were originally scheduled to host Pacific.
Summit (1-0) was originally scheduled to play Corona on this date, but the game was canceled because Corona did not meet COVID-19 protocols. So the SkyHawks will have a bye, but they will still have a 10-game schedule because a game at Murrieta Mesa was added to their original bye week on Sept. 24.
