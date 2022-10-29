In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit.
The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).
The SkyHawks had to forfeit because they were involved in a brawl at the end of their previous week's game against Eisenhower (Oct. 21).
Eisenhower also had to forfeit its final game against Kaiser, giving the Cats a 2-0 win and a 1-2 record in league, 6-4 overall. Eisenhower ended up 1-2.
The CIF playoffs will begin on Nov. 4.
In other competition at the end of the regular season, Fontana High School conquered Arroyo Valley, 28-22, and Fontana A.B. Miller ran past Indian Springs, 39-26.
Here are the final regular season results for the Fontana teams:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (3-7)
Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0
Fontana 54, Pacific 0
Carter 28, Fontana 0
Ontario 34, Fontana 12
Patriot 24, Fontana 0
Colton 22, Fontana 0
Fontana 32, Bloomington 30
Notre Dame 36, Fontana 29
Rialto 47, Fontana 16
Fontana 28, Arroyo Valley 22
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (4-6)
Miller 19, Colton 16
Liberty 42, Miller 0
Rialto 20, Miller 6
Arlington 7, Miller 0
Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0
Miller 22, Jurupa Valley 8
Rubidoux 23, Miller 19
Miller 56, Pacific 0
San Bernardino 14, Miller 13
Miller 39, Indian Springs 26
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (7-3)
Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0
Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12
Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21
Jurupa Hills 49, Los Altos 0
Jurupa Hills 35, Colony 10
Jurupa Hills 35, Grand Terrace 34
Jurupa Hills 53, Carter 12
Jurupa Hills 38, Eisenhower 20
Jurupa Hills 48, Kaiser 14
Jurupa Hills 2, Summit 0 (forfeit)
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (6-4)
Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14
Kaiser 36, Ramona 35
Sultana 29, Kaiser 27
Orange Vista 35, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33
Kaiser 42, San Gorgonio 6
Kaiser 21, Rim of the World 14
Summit 27, Kaiser 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Kaiser 14
Kaiser 2, Eisenhower 0 (forfeit)
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (5-5)
Summit 42, Santa Fe 12
Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7
Beaumont 34, Summit 23
Silverado 22, Summit 21
Summit 57, Carter 13
Summit 42, Rim of the World 7
Summit 45, San Gorgonio 0
Summit 27, Kaiser 0
Eisenhower 14, Summit 10
Jurupa Hills 2, Summit 0 (forfeit)
