Jurupa Hills

The Jurupa Hills mascot

In a highly unusual situation, the Jurupa Hills football team won the undisputed Sunkist League championship thanks to a forfeit.

The Spartans were declared the victors against Summit by a 2-0 score in the final regular season game on Oct. 28. The Spartans raised their record to 7-3 (3-0 in the league), while Summit dropped to 5-5 (1-2 in the league).

The SkyHawks had to forfeit because they were involved in a brawl at the end of their previous week's game against Eisenhower (Oct. 21).

Eisenhower also had to forfeit its final game against Kaiser, giving the Cats a 2-0 win and a 1-2 record in league, 6-4 overall. Eisenhower ended up 1-2.

The CIF playoffs will begin on Nov. 4.

In other competition at the end of the regular season, Fontana High School conquered Arroyo Valley, 28-22, and Fontana A.B. Miller ran past Indian Springs, 39-26.

Here are the final regular season results for the Fontana teams:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (3-7)

Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0

Fontana 54, Pacific 0

Carter 28, Fontana 0

Ontario 34, Fontana 12

Patriot 24, Fontana 0

Colton 22, Fontana 0

Fontana 32, Bloomington 30

Notre Dame 36, Fontana 29

Rialto 47, Fontana 16

Fontana 28, Arroyo Valley 22

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (4-6)

Miller 19, Colton 16

Liberty 42, Miller 0

Rialto 20, Miller 6

Arlington 7, Miller 0

Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0

Miller 22, Jurupa Valley 8

Rubidoux 23, Miller 19

Miller 56, Pacific 0

San Bernardino 14, Miller 13

Miller 39, Indian Springs 26

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (7-3)

Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0

Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12

Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21

Jurupa Hills 49, Los Altos 0

Jurupa Hills 35, Colony 10

Jurupa Hills 35, Grand Terrace 34

Jurupa Hills 53, Carter 12

Jurupa Hills 38, Eisenhower 20

Jurupa Hills 48, Kaiser 14

Jurupa Hills 2, Summit 0 (forfeit)

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (6-4)

Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14

Kaiser 36, Ramona 35

Sultana 29, Kaiser 27

Orange Vista 35, Kaiser 0

Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33

Kaiser 42, San Gorgonio 6

Kaiser 21, Rim of the World 14

Summit 27, Kaiser 0

Jurupa Hills 48, Kaiser 14

Kaiser 2, Eisenhower 0 (forfeit)

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (5-5)

Summit 42, Santa Fe 12

Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7

Beaumont 34, Summit 23

Silverado 22, Summit 21

Summit 57, Carter 13

Summit 42, Rim of the World 7

Summit 45, San Gorgonio 0

Summit 27, Kaiser 0

Eisenhower 14, Summit 10

Jurupa Hills 2, Summit 0 (forfeit)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.