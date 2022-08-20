Rebels

Tyrone Freeman of Fontana A.B. Miller High School makes a fine catch of a pass during the Rebels' 19-16 win over Colton on Aug. 19.  (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)

Here are the results of the first week and season schedules for the Fontana prep football teams:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (1-0)

Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0

Aug. 25 — Pacific

Sept. 2 — Carter

Sept. 9 — at Ontario

Sept. 16 — at Patriot

Sept. 29 — at Colton

Oct. 7 — Bloomington

Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-0)

Miller 19, Colton 16

Aug. 26 — at Liberty

Sept. 1 — Rialto

Sept. 9 — Arlington

Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian

Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley

Oct. 7 — Rubidoux

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 26 — at Cajon

Sept. 2 — at Downey

Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — Los Altos

Sept. 23 — Colony

Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 7 — Carter

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL

Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14

Aug. 26 — Ramona

Sept. 1 — at Sultana

Sept. 9 — Orange Vista

Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom

Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 7 — Rim of the World

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Summit 42, Santa Fe 12

Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach

Sept. 2 — Beaumont

Sept. 8 — Silverado

Sept. 16 — at Carter

Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World

Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

(Summit’s home games are played at Miller)

