Here are the results of the first week and season schedules for the Fontana prep football teams:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (1-0)
Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0
Aug. 25 — Pacific
Sept. 2 — Carter
Sept. 9 — at Ontario
Sept. 16 — at Patriot
Sept. 29 — at Colton
Oct. 7 — Bloomington
Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame
Oct. 21 — Rialto
Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-0)
Miller 19, Colton 16
Aug. 26 — at Liberty
Sept. 1 — Rialto
Sept. 9 — Arlington
Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian
Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley
Oct. 7 — Rubidoux
Oct. 14 — at Pacific
Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 26 — at Cajon
Sept. 2 — at Downey
Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — Los Altos
Sept. 23 — Colony
Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 7 — Carter
Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 21 — Kaiser
Oct. 28 — Summit
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14
Aug. 26 — Ramona
Sept. 1 — at Sultana
Sept. 9 — Orange Vista
Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom
Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 7 — Rim of the World
Oct. 13 — Summit
Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
Summit 42, Santa Fe 12
Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach
Sept. 2 — Beaumont
Sept. 8 — Silverado
Sept. 16 — at Carter
Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World
Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio
Oct. 13 — at Kaiser
Oct. 21 — Eisenhower
Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills
(Summit’s home games are played at Miller)
