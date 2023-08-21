Using a strong rushing attack, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team started the 2023 season with an exciting 21-18 win over Colton on Aug. 18.
The Rebels trailed 12-7 at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead, and they held on in the fourth period for the victory.
Ilya Ridge, a junior, rushed for 203 yards in 20 carries and scored 2 touchdowns to spark the Rebels.
Jesus Rasura gained 101 yards in 12 attempts and ran in for the eventual winning touchdown.
Izaiah Ramos provided 70 yards in 12 carries and Jared Brieske added 50 yards in 5 tries as the Rebels piled up 425 yards on the ground.
Daniel Villela kicked three straight PATs.
On defense, Anthony Guerrero led the way with 6 solo tackles and 2 assists. Juanpablo Rodriguez and Ruben Palacio both had 2 tackles and 4 assists, and Rasura supplied 3 tackles and 2 assists.
Villela, Rasura, Guerrero, and Ridge were named the Players of the Game by the staff.
----- IN OTHER GAMES involving teams from Fontana:
• Summit High School crushed Los Osos, 33-13.
• Fontana High School lost to San Bernardino, 38-14.
• Jurupa Hills had a bye.
The season schedules:
—— FONTANA STEELERS
San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14
Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs
Sept. 1 — at Carter
Sept. 8 — Ontario
Sept. 14 — Patriot
Sept. 29 — Colton
Oct. 5 — at Bloomington
Oct. 13 — Notre Dame
Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley
—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS
Miller 21, Colton 18
Aug. 25 — Perris
Aug. 31 — at Rialto
Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley
Sept. 14 — at West Valley
Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley
Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux
Oct. 13 — Pacific
Oct. 20 — San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs
—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS
Aug. 24 — Glendora
Aug. 31 — Downey
Sept. 8 — Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — at Los Altos
Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto
Sept. 29 — Kaiser
Oct. 5 — at Carter
Oct. 13 — Eisenhower
Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)
—— KAISER CATS
Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7
Aug. 24 — at Ramona
Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley
Sept. 8 — Claremont
Sept. 14 — Segerstrom
Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 5 — Eisenhower
Oct. 13 — Carter
Oct. 20 — at Rialto
Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World
—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS
Summit 33, Los Osos 13
Aug. 25 — at Salesian
Aug. 31 — at Beaumont
Sept. 8 — at Silverado
Sept. 15 — Carter
Sept. 29 — Rim of the World
Oct. 5 — at Rialto
Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace
Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills
(Home games are at Miller)
