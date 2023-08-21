Fontana A.B. Miller High School

Using a strong rushing attack, the Fontana A.B. Miller football team started the 2023 season with an exciting 21-18 win over Colton on Aug. 18.

The Rebels trailed 12-7 at halftime before scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead, and they held on in the fourth period for the victory.

Ilya Ridge, a junior, rushed for 203 yards in 20 carries and scored 2 touchdowns to spark the Rebels.

Jesus Rasura gained 101 yards in 12 attempts and ran in for the eventual winning touchdown.

Izaiah Ramos provided 70 yards in 12 carries and Jared Brieske added 50 yards in 5 tries as the Rebels piled up 425 yards on the ground.

Daniel Villela kicked three straight PATs.

On defense, Anthony Guerrero led the way with 6 solo tackles and 2 assists. Juanpablo Rodriguez and Ruben Palacio both had 2 tackles and 4 assists, and Rasura supplied 3 tackles and 2 assists.

Villela, Rasura, Guerrero, and Ridge were named the Players of the Game by the staff.

----- IN OTHER GAMES involving teams from Fontana:

• Summit High School crushed Los Osos, 33-13.

• Fontana High School lost to San Bernardino, 38-14.

• Jurupa Hills had a bye.

The season schedules:

—— FONTANA STEELERS

San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14

Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs

Sept. 1 — at Carter

Sept. 8 — Ontario

Sept. 14 — Patriot

Sept. 29 — Colton

Oct. 5 — at Bloomington

Oct. 13 — Notre Dame

Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley

—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS

Miller 21, Colton 18

Aug. 25 — Perris

Aug. 31 — at Rialto

Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley

Sept. 14 — at West Valley

Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley

Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux

Oct. 13 — Pacific

Oct. 20 — San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs

—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS

Aug. 24 — Glendora

Aug. 31 — Downey

Sept. 8 — Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — at Los Altos

Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto

Sept. 29 — Kaiser

Oct. 5 — at Carter

Oct. 13 — Eisenhower

Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)

—— KAISER CATS

Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7

Aug. 24 — at Ramona

Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley

Sept. 8 — Claremont

Sept. 14 — Segerstrom

Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 5 — Eisenhower

Oct. 13 — Carter

Oct. 20 — at Rialto

Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World

—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS

Summit 33, Los Osos 13

Aug. 25 — at Salesian

Aug. 31 — at Beaumont

Sept. 8 — at Silverado

Sept. 15 — Carter

Sept. 29 — Rim of the World

Oct. 5 — at Rialto

Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace

Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills

(Home games are at Miller)

