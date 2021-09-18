During the week of Sept. 16-17, two prep football teams from Fontana were victorious, one team lost, and two others that were supposed to play each other ended up being idle.
The local rivalry between Fontana High School and Fontana A.B. Miller High School was interrupted by COVID-19 protocols on Sept. 16. The two schools had been scheduled to face off at the Miller field, but the game was canceled, leaving Miller's record at 2-1 and Fontana's record at 0-4.
Meanwhile, the Jurupa Hills team raised its record to 4-0 by thrashing Grand Terrace, 48-6 on Sept. 17.
Summit improved to 2-2 with a 49-8 rout of Carter that same day.
Kaiser (1-3) was downed by Eisenhower, 49-28.
