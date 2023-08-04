Kaiser

Kiyel Tyler of Kaiser High School runs for a big gain during a game against Colton in 2021. Tyler will now be playing in his senior year.

The prep football teams from schools in Fontana are excited about the start of the 2023 season, and some of the most enthusiastic players are the ones at Kaiser High School.

The Cats are looking forward to unleashing a powerful running attack when they open the new year with a non-league home game against Arroyo on Friday, Aug. 18.

Kaiser, led by coach Bill Cardosi, finished with a 6-4 record in 2022 even though one of its star runners, Kiyel Tyler, missed most of the season with an injury.

This year, both Tyler and Jonathan Marshall Jr. are back for their senior campaigns and are aiming to causing grief for opposing defenses.

As a junior, Marshall blasted for 1,225 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Tyler had 508 yards and 5 TDs in only two games. As a sophomore the previous year, Tyler ran for 1,034 yards.

----- THREE other Fontana teams are also starting their upcoming seasons on Aug. 18:

• Fontana High School will travel to San Bernardino. The Steelers showed much improvement at the end of last year, advancing to the second round of the CIF playoffs while finishing with a 4-8 record.

• Summit High School, which is coming off a 5-6 season, will have a home game against Los Altos.

• Fontana A.B. Miller High School, which reached the second round of the playoffs and ended up 5-7, will go to Colton.

Meanwhile, Jurupa Hills High School, which won the league title last year with a 7-4 record, will play its first game on Aug. 25 against Glendora.

Here are the schedules for the Fontana teams:

—— FONTANA STEELERS

Aug. 18 — at San Bernardino

Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs

Sept. 1 — at Carter

Sept. 8 — Ontario

Sept. 14 — Patriot

Sept. 29 — Colton

Oct. 5 — at Bloomington

Oct. 13 — Notre Dame

Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley

—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS

Aug. 18 — at Colton

Aug. 25 — Perris

Aug. 31 — at Rialto

Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley

Sept. 14 — at West Valley

Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley

Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux

Oct. 13 — Pacific

Oct. 20 — San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs

—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS

Aug. 25 — Glendora

Aug. 31 — Downey

Sept. 8 — Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — at Los Altos

Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto

Sept. 29 — Kaiser

Oct. 5 — at Carter

Oct. 13 — Eisenhower

Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)

—— KAISER CATS

Aug. 18 — Arroyo

Aug. 24 — at Ramona

Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley

Sept. 8 — Claremont

Sept. 14 — Segerstrom

Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 5 — Eisenhower

Oct. 13 — Carter

Oct. 20 — at Rialto

Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World

—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS

Aug. 18 — Los Osos

Aug. 25 — at Salesian

Aug. 31 — at Beaumont

Sept. 8 — at Silverado

Sept. 15 — Carter

Sept. 29 — Rim of the World

Oct. 5 — at Rialto

Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace

Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills

(Home games are at Miller)

