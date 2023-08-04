The prep football teams from schools in Fontana are excited about the start of the 2023 season, and some of the most enthusiastic players are the ones at Kaiser High School.
The Cats are looking forward to unleashing a powerful running attack when they open the new year with a non-league home game against Arroyo on Friday, Aug. 18.
Kaiser, led by coach Bill Cardosi, finished with a 6-4 record in 2022 even though one of its star runners, Kiyel Tyler, missed most of the season with an injury.
This year, both Tyler and Jonathan Marshall Jr. are back for their senior campaigns and are aiming to causing grief for opposing defenses.
As a junior, Marshall blasted for 1,225 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Tyler had 508 yards and 5 TDs in only two games. As a sophomore the previous year, Tyler ran for 1,034 yards.
----- THREE other Fontana teams are also starting their upcoming seasons on Aug. 18:
• Fontana High School will travel to San Bernardino. The Steelers showed much improvement at the end of last year, advancing to the second round of the CIF playoffs while finishing with a 4-8 record.
• Summit High School, which is coming off a 5-6 season, will have a home game against Los Altos.
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School, which reached the second round of the playoffs and ended up 5-7, will go to Colton.
Meanwhile, Jurupa Hills High School, which won the league title last year with a 7-4 record, will play its first game on Aug. 25 against Glendora.
Here are the schedules for the Fontana teams:
—— FONTANA STEELERS
Aug. 18 — at San Bernardino
Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs
Sept. 1 — at Carter
Sept. 8 — Ontario
Sept. 14 — Patriot
Sept. 29 — Colton
Oct. 5 — at Bloomington
Oct. 13 — Notre Dame
Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley
—— FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS
Aug. 18 — at Colton
Aug. 25 — Perris
Aug. 31 — at Rialto
Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley
Sept. 14 — at West Valley
Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley
Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux
Oct. 13 — Pacific
Oct. 20 — San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs
—— JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS
Aug. 25 — Glendora
Aug. 31 — Downey
Sept. 8 — Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — at Los Altos
Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto
Sept. 29 — Kaiser
Oct. 5 — at Carter
Oct. 13 — Eisenhower
Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)
—— KAISER CATS
Aug. 18 — Arroyo
Aug. 24 — at Ramona
Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley
Sept. 8 — Claremont
Sept. 14 — Segerstrom
Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 5 — Eisenhower
Oct. 13 — Carter
Oct. 20 — at Rialto
Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World
—— SUMMIT SKYHAWKS
Aug. 18 — Los Osos
Aug. 25 — at Salesian
Aug. 31 — at Beaumont
Sept. 8 — at Silverado
Sept. 15 — Carter
Sept. 29 — Rim of the World
Oct. 5 — at Rialto
Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace
Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills
(Home games are at Miller)
