Andrew Amosa

Andrew Amosa, the coach of the Fontana A.B. Miller football team, watches from the sidelines during an all-star game.  Amosa led the Rebels to the league title last fall and is hoping for another good season in 2022.  (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

In 2021, the Fontana A.B. Miller High School football team surged to the top of the Mountain Valley League standings, and this year the Rebels are aiming for a repeat of that impressive accomplishment.

Miller, led by coach Andrew Amosa, will kick off the 2022 season with a non-league home game on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Rebels have five returning offensive starters as well as five returning defensive starters from last year’s squad which went 5-0 in the league and 7-3 overall.

Among the senior leaders on the team are Sergio Lopez, a wide receiver/strong safety; Mario Hayward, an athlete/defensive back; and Tyrone Freeman, an athlete/defensive back.

----- THREE OTHER Fontana teams will be starting their new season on Aug. 19:

• Summit, which came in first place in the San Andreas League last year, will travel to Santa Fe.

• Kaiser, which took second place in the Sunkist League, will host Arroyo.

• Fontana will play at home against Granite Hills.

Then on Aug. 26, Jurupa Hills, the defending Sunkist champion, will play its first game at Cajon.

This fall, the Sunkist League will have three schools from Fontana — Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills — as well as Eisenhower.

The schedules for the Fontana teams:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Granite Hills

Aug. 25 — Pacific

Sept. 2 — Carter

Sept. 9 — at Ontario

Sept. 16 — at Patriot

Sept. 29 — at Colton

Oct. 7 — Bloomington

Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Colton

Aug. 26 — at Liberty

Sept. 1 — Rialto

Sept. 9 — Arlington

Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian

Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley

Oct. 7 — Rubidoux

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 26 — at Cajon

Sept. 2 — at Downey

Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — Los Altos

Sept. 23 — Colony

Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 7 — Carter

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Arroyo

Aug. 26 — Ramona

Sept. 1 — at Sultana

Sept. 9 — Orange Vista

Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom

Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 7 — Rim of the World

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — at Santa Fe

Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach

Sept. 2 — Beaumont

Sept. 8 — Silverado

Sept. 16 — at Carter

Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World

Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

