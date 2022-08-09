In 2021, the Fontana A.B. Miller High School football team surged to the top of the Mountain Valley League standings, and this year the Rebels are aiming for a repeat of that impressive accomplishment.
Miller, led by coach Andrew Amosa, will kick off the 2022 season with a non-league home game on Friday, Aug. 19.
The Rebels have five returning offensive starters as well as five returning defensive starters from last year’s squad which went 5-0 in the league and 7-3 overall.
Among the senior leaders on the team are Sergio Lopez, a wide receiver/strong safety; Mario Hayward, an athlete/defensive back; and Tyrone Freeman, an athlete/defensive back.
----- THREE OTHER Fontana teams will be starting their new season on Aug. 19:
• Summit, which came in first place in the San Andreas League last year, will travel to Santa Fe.
• Kaiser, which took second place in the Sunkist League, will host Arroyo.
• Fontana will play at home against Granite Hills.
Then on Aug. 26, Jurupa Hills, the defending Sunkist champion, will play its first game at Cajon.
This fall, the Sunkist League will have three schools from Fontana — Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills — as well as Eisenhower.
The schedules for the Fontana teams:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Granite Hills
Aug. 25 — Pacific
Sept. 2 — Carter
Sept. 9 — at Ontario
Sept. 16 — at Patriot
Sept. 29 — at Colton
Oct. 7 — Bloomington
Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame
Oct. 21 — Rialto
Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Colton
Aug. 26 — at Liberty
Sept. 1 — Rialto
Sept. 9 — Arlington
Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian
Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley
Oct. 7 — Rubidoux
Oct. 14 — at Pacific
Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 26 — at Cajon
Sept. 2 — at Downey
Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — Los Altos
Sept. 23 — Colony
Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 7 — Carter
Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 21 — Kaiser
Oct. 28 — Summit
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Arroyo
Aug. 26 — Ramona
Sept. 1 — at Sultana
Sept. 9 — Orange Vista
Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom
Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 7 — Rim of the World
Oct. 13 — Summit
Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — at Santa Fe
Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach
Sept. 2 — Beaumont
Sept. 8 — Silverado
Sept. 16 — at Carter
Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World
Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio
Oct. 13 — at Kaiser
Oct. 21 — Eisenhower
Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.