Kaiser's defensive football players run off the field after recovering a fumble during a game last year.   The Cats' first game of the 2022 season will be Friday, Aug. 19 against Arroyo.  (Contributed photo by Jerry Soifer)

The 2022 prep football season is sure to produce lots of excitement, and much of the drama will take place in October when three teams from Fontana schools battle each other for a league championship.

Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills will all be in the Sunkist League this year, along with next-door rival Eisenhower of Rialto.

Meanwhile, Fontana A.B. Miller will be competing in the Mountain Valley League and Fontana High School will be participating in the Skyline League.

But long before league action gets under way, local teams will begin honing their skills in non-league competition, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19 with these games:

• Kaiser will play at home against Arroyo.

• Summit will hit the road for a matchup with Santa Fe.

• Miller will host Colton.

• Fontana will take on Granite Hills in a home contest.

The Jurupa Hills team will wait one week and then play its first game on Friday, Aug. 26 at Cajon.

Summit is hoping for another fine season after compiling a 9-3 record in 2021. The SkyHawks captured the San Andreas League championship with a 3-0 record, thanks in part to a strong defense. The team has several returning players, including Tavake Tuikolovatu, a defensive lineman who has received a Division 1 college offer from Washington State University.

The Kaiser squad, meanwhile, is optimistic after finishing 5-6 last year (2-1 in league action) with a very young team. The Cats will be sparked by two strong junior running backs, Kiyel Tyler (who rushed for 1,034 yards last year) and Jonathan Marshall Jr. (who gained 958 yards).

Jurupa Hills has been a contender for top honors in league play for more than a decade, and the Spartans are aiming for more success this fall. The Spartans, who took first place in the Sunkist League last season, will have four returning offensive starters and three returning defensive starters. Some of the senior leaders include wide receiver/safety Jordan Napier, running back Kamron Randell-Taylor, and linebacker Johnny Ramirez.

The team schedules:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Granite Hills

Aug. 25 — Pacific

Sept. 2 — Carter

Sept. 9 — at Ontario

Sept. 16 — at Patriot

Sept. 29 — at Colton

Oct. 7 — Bloomington

Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Colton

Aug. 26 — at Liberty

Sept. 1 — Rialto

Sept. 9 — Arlington

Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian

Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley

Oct. 7 — Rubidoux

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 26 — at Cajon

Sept. 2 — at Downey

Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — Los Altos

Sept. 23 — Colony

Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 7 — Carter

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — Arroyo

Aug. 26 — Ramona

Sept. 1 — at Sultana

Sept. 9 — Orange Vista

Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom

Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 7 — Rim of the World

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

Aug. 19 — at Santa Fe

Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach

Sept. 2 — Beaumont

Sept. 8 — Silverado

Sept. 16 — at Carter

Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World

Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

(Summit’s home games are played at Miller)

