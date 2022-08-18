The 2022 prep football season is sure to produce lots of excitement, and much of the drama will take place in October when three teams from Fontana schools battle each other for a league championship.
Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills will all be in the Sunkist League this year, along with next-door rival Eisenhower of Rialto.
Meanwhile, Fontana A.B. Miller will be competing in the Mountain Valley League and Fontana High School will be participating in the Skyline League.
But long before league action gets under way, local teams will begin honing their skills in non-league competition, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19 with these games:
• Kaiser will play at home against Arroyo.
• Summit will hit the road for a matchup with Santa Fe.
• Miller will host Colton.
• Fontana will take on Granite Hills in a home contest.
The Jurupa Hills team will wait one week and then play its first game on Friday, Aug. 26 at Cajon.
Summit is hoping for another fine season after compiling a 9-3 record in 2021. The SkyHawks captured the San Andreas League championship with a 3-0 record, thanks in part to a strong defense. The team has several returning players, including Tavake Tuikolovatu, a defensive lineman who has received a Division 1 college offer from Washington State University.
The Kaiser squad, meanwhile, is optimistic after finishing 5-6 last year (2-1 in league action) with a very young team. The Cats will be sparked by two strong junior running backs, Kiyel Tyler (who rushed for 1,034 yards last year) and Jonathan Marshall Jr. (who gained 958 yards).
Jurupa Hills has been a contender for top honors in league play for more than a decade, and the Spartans are aiming for more success this fall. The Spartans, who took first place in the Sunkist League last season, will have four returning offensive starters and three returning defensive starters. Some of the senior leaders include wide receiver/safety Jordan Napier, running back Kamron Randell-Taylor, and linebacker Johnny Ramirez.
The team schedules:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Granite Hills
Aug. 25 — Pacific
Sept. 2 — Carter
Sept. 9 — at Ontario
Sept. 16 — at Patriot
Sept. 29 — at Colton
Oct. 7 — Bloomington
Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame
Oct. 21 — Rialto
Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Colton
Aug. 26 — at Liberty
Sept. 1 — Rialto
Sept. 9 — Arlington
Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian
Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley
Oct. 7 — Rubidoux
Oct. 14 — at Pacific
Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 26 — at Cajon
Sept. 2 — at Downey
Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — Los Altos
Sept. 23 — Colony
Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 7 — Carter
Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 21 — Kaiser
Oct. 28 — Summit
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — Arroyo
Aug. 26 — Ramona
Sept. 1 — at Sultana
Sept. 9 — Orange Vista
Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom
Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 7 — Rim of the World
Oct. 13 — Summit
Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
Aug. 19 — at Santa Fe
Aug. 25 — at Huntington Beach
Sept. 2 — Beaumont
Sept. 8 — Silverado
Sept. 16 — at Carter
Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World
Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio
Oct. 13 — at Kaiser
Oct. 21 — Eisenhower
Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills
(Summit’s home games are played at Miller)
