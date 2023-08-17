Fontana High School

As the 2023 prep football season gets under way, the Fontana High School team is looking forward to continuing the improvement that it showed at the end of last year.

The 2022 team started slow, but finished strong and advanced to the second round of the CIF playoffs, ending up with a 4-8 record.

One big question the Steelers will face this year is: When will the improvements to their stadium be completed?

Steeler Stadium has been undergoing a major renovation over the past several months, but there have been delays and work has been slow, and so the school’s first home game has been delayed.

Fontana will begin the year on the road against San Bernardino on Friday, Aug. 18, followed by two more away games at Indian Springs and Carter.

Then the Steelers were scheduled to play at home against Ontario on Sept. 8, but now it looks like that game will have to take place at the Ontario field, said Athletic Director Brandon Colbrunn.

“Most likely we will probably have two more home games offsite (Jurupa Hills and Kaiser) before the stadium is ready for occupation. The hope is that it is ready at the end of September, but I can’t completely confirm that one way or another,” Colbrunn said.

----- FOUR of the five schools in Fontana will be starting the new year on Aug. 18. In addition to Fohi:

• Summit High School will be competing against Los Altos at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.

• Miller will travel to Colton.

• Kaiser will face Arroyo at the Cats’ field.

Jurupa Hills will begin its season on Aug. 24 with a home game against Glendora.

Here are the season schedules:

------ FONTANA STEELERS

Aug. 18 — at San Bernardino

Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs

Sept. 1 — at Carter

Sept. 8 — at Ontario

Sept. 14 — Patriot

Sept. 29 — Colton

Oct. 5 — at Bloomington

Oct. 13 — Notre Dame

Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS

Aug. 18 — at Colton

Aug. 25 — Perris

Aug. 31 — at Rialto

Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley

Sept. 14 — at West Valley

Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley

Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux

Oct. 13 — Pacific

Oct. 20 — San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs

------ JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS

Aug. 24 — Glendora

Aug. 31 — Downey

Sept. 8 — Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — at Los Altos

Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto

Sept. 29 — Kaiser

Oct. 5 — at Carter

Oct. 13 — Eisenhower

Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)

----- KAISER CATS

Aug. 18 — Arroyo

Aug. 24 — at Ramona

Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley

Sept. 8 — Claremont

Sept. 14 — Segerstrom

Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 5 — Eisenhower

Oct. 13 — Carter

Oct. 20 — at Rialto

Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World

------ SUMMIT SKYHAWKS

Aug. 18 — Los Osos

Aug. 25 — at Salesian

Aug. 31 — at Beaumont

Sept. 8 — at Silverado

Sept. 15 — Carter

Sept. 29 — Rim of the World

Oct. 5 — at Rialto

Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace

Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills

(home games are at Miller)

