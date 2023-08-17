As the 2023 prep football season gets under way, the Fontana High School team is looking forward to continuing the improvement that it showed at the end of last year.
The 2022 team started slow, but finished strong and advanced to the second round of the CIF playoffs, ending up with a 4-8 record.
One big question the Steelers will face this year is: When will the improvements to their stadium be completed?
Steeler Stadium has been undergoing a major renovation over the past several months, but there have been delays and work has been slow, and so the school’s first home game has been delayed.
Fontana will begin the year on the road against San Bernardino on Friday, Aug. 18, followed by two more away games at Indian Springs and Carter.
Then the Steelers were scheduled to play at home against Ontario on Sept. 8, but now it looks like that game will have to take place at the Ontario field, said Athletic Director Brandon Colbrunn.
“Most likely we will probably have two more home games offsite (Jurupa Hills and Kaiser) before the stadium is ready for occupation. The hope is that it is ready at the end of September, but I can’t completely confirm that one way or another,” Colbrunn said.
----- FOUR of the five schools in Fontana will be starting the new year on Aug. 18. In addition to Fohi:
• Summit High School will be competing against Los Altos at the Fontana A.B. Miller field.
• Miller will travel to Colton.
• Kaiser will face Arroyo at the Cats’ field.
Jurupa Hills will begin its season on Aug. 24 with a home game against Glendora.
Here are the season schedules:
------ FONTANA STEELERS
Aug. 18 — at San Bernardino
Aug. 24 — at Indian Springs
Sept. 1 — at Carter
Sept. 8 — at Ontario
Sept. 14 — Patriot
Sept. 29 — Colton
Oct. 5 — at Bloomington
Oct. 13 — Notre Dame
Oct. 20 — at San Gorgonio
Oct. 27 — Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER REBELS
Aug. 18 — at Colton
Aug. 25 — Perris
Aug. 31 — at Rialto
Sept. 8 — Arroyo Valley
Sept. 14 — at West Valley
Sept. 28 — Jurupa Valley
Oct. 6 — at Rubidoux
Oct. 13 — Pacific
Oct. 20 — San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — at Indian Springs
------ JURUPA HILLS SPARTANS
Aug. 24 — Glendora
Aug. 31 — Downey
Sept. 8 — Etiwanda
Sept. 15 — at Los Altos
Sept. 22 — at San Jacinto
Sept. 29 — Kaiser
Oct. 5 — at Carter
Oct. 13 — Eisenhower
Oct. 20 — at Grand Terrace
Oct. 27 — Summit (at Miller)
----- KAISER CATS
Aug. 18 — Arroyo
Aug. 24 — at Ramona
Sept. 1 — Paloma Valley
Sept. 8 — Claremont
Sept. 14 — Segerstrom
Sept. 29 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 5 — Eisenhower
Oct. 13 — Carter
Oct. 20 — at Rialto
Oct. 27 — at Rim of the World
------ SUMMIT SKYHAWKS
Aug. 18 — Los Osos
Aug. 25 — at Salesian
Aug. 31 — at Beaumont
Sept. 8 — at Silverado
Sept. 15 — Carter
Sept. 29 — Rim of the World
Oct. 5 — at Rialto
Oct. 12 — Grand Terrace
Oct. 20 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 27 — Jurupa Hills
(home games are at Miller)
