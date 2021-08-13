Prep football players already had a "season" in 2021. But this month, a much more "normal" 2021 season will (hopefully) be getting under way.
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the games that were originally planned for the fall of 2020 were called off, and a very limited schedule was created for this past March and April, with several schools competing on Saturday mornings.
The COVID-19 pandemic still has not gone away, but now Fontana's teams are returning to Friday night competition while hoping to avoid any health setbacks. (In Riverside County, Corona Centennial recently canceled its game against Mater Dei because of COVID-19 protocols.)
The new year will begin with Summit High School playing a home game against Santa Fe on Thursday, Aug. 19. Then on Aug. Friday, Aug. 20, Kaiser High School will travel to Rancho Verde and Fontana High School will go to Granite Hills.
The two other local schools, Fontana A.B. Miller and Jurupa Hills, will face off against each other in their opener on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Spartans' field.
Even though there have been changes to the league alignments, some traditional rivalries have been preserved. In fact, for the first time, Jurupa Hills will take on all four of the other Fontana schools this year.
Jurupa Hills enjoyed a very successful season this past spring, compiling a 4-0 record (including wins over Kaiser and Summit). Kaiser and Miller each finished with 2-1 records, while Summit was 2-2 and Fohi did not field a team.
Here are the fall schedules for the Fontana schools:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL
Skyline League
Aug. 20 -- at Granite Hills
Aug. 27 -- Pacific
Sept. 3 -- at Chino
Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills
Sept. 16 -- at Miller
Sept. 24 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL
Mountain Valley League
Aug. 27 -- at Jurupa Hills
Sept. 3 -- at Bloomington
Sept. 9 -- at Arlington
Sept. 16 -- Fontana
Sept. 24 -- Azusa
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL
San Andreas League
Aug. 27 -- Miller
Sept. 3 -- Chino Hills
Sept. 9 -- at Fontana
Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace
Sept. 24 -- at Colony
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL
Sunkist League
Aug. 20 -- at Rancho Verde
Aug. 27 -- Cajon
Sept. 2 -- Sultana
Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista
Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL
San Andreas League
Aug. 19 -- Santa Fe
Aug. 27 -- at Corona
Sept. 3 -- at Beaumont
Sept. 10 -- North
Sept. 17 -- Carter
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
