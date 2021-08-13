Football

Trey Tribble (5) of Kaiser runs for a big gain against Jurupa Hills during a game in the past spring season.  Tribble graduated from Kaiser and accepted a scholarship to play for Weber State.  (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)

Prep football players already had a "season" in 2021. But this month, a much more "normal" 2021 season will (hopefully) be getting under way.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, the games that were originally planned for the fall of 2020 were called off, and a very limited schedule was created for this past March and April, with several schools competing on Saturday mornings.

The COVID-19 pandemic still has not gone away, but now Fontana's teams are returning to Friday night competition while hoping to avoid any health setbacks. (In Riverside County, Corona Centennial recently canceled its game against Mater Dei because of COVID-19 protocols.)

The new year will begin with Summit High School playing a home game against Santa Fe on Thursday, Aug. 19. Then on Aug. Friday, Aug. 20, Kaiser High School will travel to Rancho Verde and Fontana High School will go to Granite Hills.

The two other local schools, Fontana A.B. Miller and Jurupa Hills, will face off against each other in their opener on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Spartans' field.

Even though there have been changes to the league alignments, some traditional rivalries have been preserved. In fact, for the first time, Jurupa Hills will take on all four of the other Fontana schools this year.

Jurupa Hills enjoyed a very successful season this past spring, compiling a 4-0 record (including wins over Kaiser and Summit). Kaiser and Miller each finished with 2-1 records, while Summit was 2-2 and Fohi did not field a team.

Here are the fall schedules for the Fontana schools:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL

Skyline League

Aug. 20 -- at Granite Hills

Aug. 27 -- Pacific

Sept. 3 -- at Chino

Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills

Sept. 16 -- at Miller

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL

Mountain Valley League

Aug. 27 -- at Jurupa Hills

Sept. 3 -- at Bloomington

Sept. 9 -- at Arlington

Sept. 16 -- Fontana

Sept. 24 -- Azusa

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

San Andreas League

Aug. 27 -- Miller

Sept. 3 -- Chino Hills

Sept. 9 -- at Fontana

Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL

Sunkist League

Aug. 20 -- at Rancho Verde

Aug. 27 -- Cajon

Sept. 2 -- Sultana

Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista

Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL

San Andreas League

Aug. 19 -- Santa Fe

Aug. 27 -- at Corona

Sept. 3 -- at Beaumont

Sept. 10 -- North

Sept. 17 -- Carter

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.