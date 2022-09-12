Sept. 9 was a gloomy day for the prep football teams from Fontana. Not only did they lose to their out-of-town opponents, but they got rained on as well.
Here are the results for the local squads:
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL played well defensively, but Arlington pushed across a touchdown in the second quarter and pinned a 7-0 heartbreaker on the Rebels.
Jesus Rasura was the offensive leader for Miller, gaining 68 yards in 9 rushing attempts. Mario Hayward ran for 59 yards in 10 tries.
Abraham Ramirez-Castro completed 4 of 8 passes for 29 yards. Sergio Lopez caught 3 passes for 30 yards.
On defense, Hayward made 4 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles. Eric Copeland had 4 tackles and 5 assists, David Perez had 1 tackle and 10 assists, and Anthony Guerrero had 2 tackles and 8 assists. Jesse Ramirez and Juan Gonzalez both had 1 tackle and 5 assists.
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL dropped a 34-12 decision to Ontario.
The Steelers’ defense was aided by Ritchie Rivera, who made 2 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles. Alexis Moreno had 3 tackles and 3 assists, Frank Perez had 3 tackles and 1 assist and Adrian Garcia had 2 tackles and 3 assists.
Garcia forced a fumble that was recovered by Richard Chavez.
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL lost to an undefeated Orange Vista squad, 35-0.
Billy Daniel III provided a defensive highlight for the Cats by intercepting a pass and returning it 27 yards. He also had 3 solo tackles.
Isaiah Durian made 7 tackles and 2 assists, while Daniel Bonilla had 4 tackles and 1 assist and Alejandro Santillan had 4 tackles. Claudio Santillan had a sack. Zak Afutiti had 2 tackles and 4 assists and Anthony Bernal had 1 tackles and 4 assists.
