The football teams from Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills all acquired victories in their final non-league games this past week as they got ready for the start of Sunkist League action, which gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
• On Oct. 6, Summit trounced San Gorgonio, 45-0, to raise its record to 4-3.
• On Oct. 7, Kaiser took a 21-0 halftime lead and then held off a strong rally by Rim of the World for a 21-14 win, enabling the Cats to improve their record to 5-2.
• Also on Oct. 7, Jurupa Hills crushed Carter, 53-12, giving the Spartans a 4-3 record.
In the Sunkist opener on Oct. 13, Summit will travel to Kaiser for a huge duel between the two local teams.
Also that day, Jurupa Hills will play at Eisenhower, which has a 6-1 mark.
----- MEANWHILE, in the Skyline League, Fontana High School pulled out a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. The Steelers (1-1 in league, 2-5 overall) will face Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at San Bernardino Valley College.
----- IN THE Mountain Valley League, Fontana A.B. Miller lost a heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 23-19, on Oct. 7.
The Rebels (1-1 in league, 2-5 overall) will go to Pacific on Friday, Oct. 14.
The schedules for the Fontana teams:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (2-5)
Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0
Fontana 54, Pacific 0
Carter 28, Fontana 0
Ontario 34, Fontana 12
Patriot 24, Fontana 0
Colton 22, Fontana 0
Fontana 32, Bloomington 30
Oct. 15 — Notre Dame (at SBVC)
Oct. 21 — Rialto
Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-5)
Miller 19, Colton 16
Liberty 42, Miller 0
Rialto 20, Miller 6
Arlington 7, Miller 0
Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0
Miller 22, Jurupa Valley 8
Rubidoux 23, Miller 19
Oct. 14 — at Pacific
Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino
Oct. 27 — Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (4-3)
Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0
Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12
Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21
Jurupa Hills 49, Los Altos 0
Jurupa Hills 35, Colony 10
Jurupa Hills 35, Grand Terrace 34
Jurupa Hills 53, Carter 12
Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower
Oct. 21 — Kaiser
Oct. 28 — Summit
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (5-2)
Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14
Kaiser 36, Ramona 35
Sultana 29, Kaiser 27
Orange Vista 35, Kaiser 0
Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33
Kaiser 42, San Gorgonio 6
Kaiser 21, Rim of the World 14
Oct. 13 — Summit
Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills
Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (4-3)
Summit 42, Santa Fe 12
Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7
Beaumont 34, Summit 23
Silverado 22, Summit 21
Summit 57, Carter 13
Summit 42, Rim of the World 7
Summit 45, San Gorgonio 0
Oct. 13 — at Kaiser
Oct. 21 — Eisenhower
Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills
