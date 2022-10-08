SkyHawks

Summit football players sing their alma mater after their 45-0 win over San Gorgonio on Oct. 6.

The football teams from Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills all acquired victories in their final non-league games this past week as they got ready for the start of Sunkist League action, which gets underway on Thursday, Oct. 13.

• On Oct. 6, Summit trounced San Gorgonio, 45-0, to raise its record to 4-3.

• On Oct. 7, Kaiser took a 21-0 halftime lead and then held off a strong rally by Rim of the World for a 21-14 win, enabling the Cats to improve their record to 5-2.

• Also on Oct. 7, Jurupa Hills crushed Carter, 53-12, giving the Spartans a 4-3 record.

In the Sunkist opener on Oct. 13, Summit will travel to Kaiser for a huge duel between the two local teams.

Also that day, Jurupa Hills will play at Eisenhower, which has a 6-1 mark.

----- MEANWHILE, in the Skyline League, Fontana High School pulled out a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. The Steelers (1-1 in league, 2-5 overall) will face Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at San Bernardino Valley College.

----- IN THE Mountain Valley League, Fontana A.B. Miller lost a heartbreaker to Rubidoux, 23-19, on Oct. 7.

The Rebels (1-1 in league, 2-5 overall) will go to Pacific on Friday, Oct. 14.

The schedules for the Fontana teams:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (2-5)

Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0

Fontana 54, Pacific 0

Carter 28, Fontana 0

Ontario 34, Fontana 12

Patriot 24, Fontana 0

Colton 22, Fontana 0

Fontana 32, Bloomington 30

Oct. 15 — Notre Dame (at SBVC)

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-5)

Miller 19, Colton 16

Liberty 42, Miller 0

Rialto 20, Miller 6

Arlington 7, Miller 0

Ontario Christian 42, Miller 0

Miller 22, Jurupa Valley 8

Rubidoux 23, Miller 19

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (4-3)

Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0

Downey 35, Jurupa Hills 12

Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21

Jurupa Hills 49, Los Altos 0

Jurupa Hills 35, Colony 10

Jurupa Hills 35, Grand Terrace 34

Jurupa Hills 53, Carter 12

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (5-2)

Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14

Kaiser 36, Ramona 35

Sultana 29, Kaiser 27

Orange Vista 35, Kaiser 0

Kaiser 35, Segerstrom 33

Kaiser 42, San Gorgonio 6

Kaiser 21, Rim of the World 14

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (4-3)

Summit 42, Santa Fe 12

Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7

Beaumont 34, Summit 23

Silverado 22, Summit 21

Summit 57, Carter 13

Summit 42, Rim of the World 7

Summit 45, San Gorgonio 0

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

