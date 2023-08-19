The first game of the 2023 prep football season was an impressive one for the Kaiser Cats — and particularly for Tyler Tucker.
Taking the field for the first time, Tucker — a 5-foot-9, 172-pound senior — rushed for two touchdowns, including a 94-yarder, as Kaiser clobbered Arroyo, 42-7, in a non-league encounter on Aug. 18 at Bryan Malloy Stadium.
The Cats also benefited from big plays by running back Kiyel Tyler, who had a 54-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Terrell Holmes-Guerrero, who threw two touchdown passes to tight end Tyce Clark.
The most exciting moments came in the second quarter, when the Cats (who were already ahead 14-0) were stuck on their own 11-yard line.
Kiyel Tyler took the handoff, went to his left, then cut back through a big hole on his right and sped 89 yards for an apparent TD, but it was nullified because of a penalty.
So the ball was moved back to the 6-yard line, and on the very next play — his first carry as a Cat — Tyler Tucker exploded through the middle and outran everyone to the end zone. No penalty this time; Kaiser was up, 21-0, and completely in control.
“Tyler Tucker was a kid who didn’t know anything about football; he was skateboarding,” said Kaiser coach Bill Cardosi. “All of a sudden he says, ‘I want to play football.’ His first touch in a varsity game — 94 out the door. So we’re pretty happy about that.”
A few minutes later, Holmes-Guerrero connected with a wide-open Clark on a 48-yard touchdown for a 28-0 halftime lead. They were both starting a game for the first time.
In the third period, the Cats were driving into Arroyo territory once again. From the 16-yard line, Holmes-Guerrero rolled to his left, and just as he was about to be tackled, he fired a pass to Clark for another six points.
Tucker added the final touchdown on a short run.
The defense played well throughout the evening, allowing only a TD on a long pass in the third quarter.
Cardosi said he was glad to start the new year while trying to erase the disappointment the Cats experienced at the end of 2022, when they missed out on a CIF post-season berth despite having a 6-4 record.
“After last year, when I felt we were unjustly left out of the playoffs, it feels good to come out here and be excited about winning a football game,” Cardosi said. “It’s only Game 1, and I hope the momentum continues because it will be a long way to the playoffs, and that’s our goal.”
