Three schools from Fontana notched victories during their football games on the week of Sept. 2-3.
• Jurupa Hills High School raised its record to 2-0 by pounding Chino Hills, 37-17. The Spartans will travel a short distance up Citrus Avenue to face Fontana High School on Thursday, Sept. 9.
• Fontana A.B. Miller High School rolled past Bloomington, 41-8, to improve its record to 1-1. Miller will play at Arlington on Sept. 9.
• Kaiser High School edged Sultana, 28-27, to lift its record to 1-1. The Cats will trek to Orange Vista on Sept. 9.
• Summit High School lost to Beaumont, 32-22, and dropped to 1-1. The SkyHawks will host North on Friday, Sept. 10.
• Fohi (0-3) was downed by Chino, 54-2.
Here are the complete schedules and results:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-3 record)
Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills
Sept. 16 -- at Miller
Sept. 24 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)
Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Sept. 9 -- at Arlington
Sept. 16 -- Fontana
Sept. 24 -- Azusa
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (2-0 record)
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Sept. 9 -- at Fontana
Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace
Sept. 24 -- at Colony
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)
Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista
Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)
San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
Sept. 10 -- North
Sept. 17 -- Carter
Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
