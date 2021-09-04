Kaiser

Erwin Sanchez (15) of Kaiser catches a pass from John Quiroga and then runs into the end zone to complete a 58-yard play in the final minutes to give Kaiser a 28-27 win over Sultana on Sept. 2.  (Contributed photo by Kevin N. Keith)

Three schools from Fontana notched victories during their football games on the week of Sept. 2-3.

• Jurupa Hills High School raised its record to 2-0 by pounding Chino Hills, 37-17. The Spartans will travel a short distance up Citrus Avenue to face Fontana High School on Thursday, Sept. 9.

• Fontana A.B. Miller High School rolled past Bloomington, 41-8, to improve its record to 1-1. Miller will play at Arlington on Sept. 9.

• Kaiser High School edged Sultana, 28-27, to lift its record to 1-1. The Cats will trek to Orange Vista on Sept. 9.

• Summit High School lost to Beaumont, 32-22, and dropped to 1-1. The SkyHawks will host North on Friday, Sept. 10.

• Fohi (0-3) was downed by Chino, 54-2.

Here are the complete schedules and results:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-3 record)

Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Big Bear 23, Fontana 7

Chino 54, Fontana 2

Sept. 9 -- Jurupa Hills

Sept. 16 -- at Miller

Sept. 24 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)

Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Miller 41, Bloomington 8

Sept. 9 -- at Arlington

Sept. 16 -- Fontana

Sept. 24 -- Azusa

Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (2-0 record)

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17

Sept. 9 -- at Fontana

Sept. 17 -- at Grand Terrace

Sept. 24 -- at Colony

Oct. 1 -- Colton

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)

Sunkist League

Cajon 38, Kaiser 10

Kaiser 28, Sultana 27

Sept. 9 -- at Orange Vista

Sept. 17 -- Eisenhower

Oct. 1 -- Summit

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-1 record)

San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Beaumont 32, Summit 22

Sept. 10 -- North

Sept. 17 -- Carter

Sept. 24 — at Murrieta Mesa

Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

