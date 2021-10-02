Spartans

Kamron Taylor runs for yardage for Jurupa Hills during a game against Villa Park on Oct. 1.  (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)

Here are the results for the prep football teams in Fontana on Oct. 1.

• Summit rolled to a 47-0 victory over local rival Kaiser. The SkyHawks are now 4-2 on the season, while the Cats dropped to 1-4.

• Fontana A.B. Miller pounded Jurupa Valley, 42-7, to raise its record to 3-2.

• Jurupa Hills lost a 35-25 decision to Villa Park and slipped to 5-1 on the year. The Spartans originally were scheduled to play Colton on Oct. 1 but ended up facing powerful Villa Park instead.

• Fontana (0-5) was idle.

Here are the schedules:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-5 record), Skyline League

Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6

Big Bear 23, Fontana 7

Chino 54, Fontana 2

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Colton 35, Fontana 6

Oct. 8 -- Bloomington

Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World

Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley

Oct. 29 -- Rialto

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER (3-2 record), Mountain Valley League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Miller 41, Bloomington 8

Miller 34, Arlington 13

Grand Terrace 36, Miller 29

Miller 42, Jurupa Valley 7

Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux

Oct. 15 -- Pacific

Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino

Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS (5-1 record), Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8

Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17

Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0

Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6

Jurupa Hills 47, Colony 12

Villa Park 35, Jurupa Hills 25

Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)

Oct. 15 -- Carter

Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser

Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-4 record), Sunkist League

Cajon 38, Kaiser 10

Kaiser 28, Sultana 27

Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20

Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28

Summit 47, Kaiser 0

Oct. 7 -- at Colton

Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio

Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 29 -- at Carter

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (4-2 record), San Andreas League

Summit 34, Santa Fe 0

Beaumont 32, Summit 22

North 26, Summit 6

Summit 49, Carter 8

Summit 45, Murrieta Mesa 7

Summit 47, Kaiser 0

Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills

Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace

Oct. 22 -- Colton

Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower

(Summit’s home games are at the Fontana A.B. Miller stadium.)

