Steelers

Xzavier Todd of Fontana High School leaps high to catch a touchdown pass during the Steelers' 54-0 win over Pacific on Aug. 25.  (Contributed photo by Connie Caruthers)

Here are the results and season schedules for the Fontana prep football teams:

----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (1-1)

Granite Hills 40, Fontana 0

Fontana 54, Pacific 0

Sept. 2 — Carter

Sept. 9 — at Ontario

Sept. 16 — at Patriot

Sept. 29 — at Colton

Oct. 7 — Bloomington

Oct. 13 — at Notre Dame

Oct. 21 — Rialto

Oct. 28 — at Arroyo Valley

----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (1-1)

Miller 19, Colton 16

Liberty 42, Miller 0

Sept. 1 — Rialto

Sept. 9 — Arlington

Sept. 16 — Ontario Christian

Sept. 30 — at Jurupa Valley

Oct. 7 — Rubidoux

Oct. 14 — at Pacific

Oct. 21 — at San Bernardino

Oct. 27 — Indian Springs

----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (0-1)

Cajon 34, Jurupa Hills 0

Sept. 2 — at Downey

Sept. 8 — at Etiwanda

Sept. 15 — Los Altos

Sept. 23 — Colony

Sept. 29 — at Grand Terrace

Oct. 7 — Carter

Oct. 13 — at Eisenhower

Oct. 21 — Kaiser

Oct. 28 — Summit

----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (2-0)

Kaiser 49, Arroyo 14

Kaiser 36, Ramona 35

Sept. 1 — at Sultana

Sept. 9 — Orange Vista

Sept. 16 — at Segerstrom

Sept. 30 — at San Gorgonio

Oct. 7 — Rim of the World

Oct. 13 — Summit

Oct. 21 — at Jurupa Hills

Oct. 28 — at Eisenhower

----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (1-1)

Summit 42, Santa Fe 12

Huntington Beach 26, Summit 7

Sept. 2 — Beaumont

Sept. 8 — Silverado

Sept. 16 — at Carter

Sept. 30 — at Rim of the World

Oct. 6 — San Gorgonio

Oct. 13 — at Kaiser

Oct. 21 — Eisenhower

Oct. 28 — at Jurupa Hills

(Summit’s home games are played at Miller)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.