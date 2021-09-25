During competition on Sept. 24, two prep football teams from Fontana achieved victories, two teams suffered defeats, and one team was idle.
• Jurupa Hills High School stayed undefeated at 5-0 by clobbering Colony, 47-12.
• Summit improved its record to 3-2 by manhandling Murrieta Mesa, 45-7.
• Fontana A.B. Miller rallied in the second half but lost a heartbreaker to Grand Terrace, 36-29. The Rebels are now 2-2 on the season.
• Fontana endured a 35-6 loss to Colton and fell to 0-5.
• Kaiser (1-3) did not have a game. The Cats will host their local rivals from Summit on Friday, Oct. 1.
Here are the schedules:
----- FONTANA HIGH SCHOOL (0-5 record), Skyline League
Granite Hills 45, Fontana 6
Big Bear 23, Fontana 7
Chino 54, Fontana 2
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Colton 35, Fontana 6
Oct. 8 -- Bloomington
Oct. 15 -- at Rim of the World
Oct. 22 -- at Arroyo Valley
Oct. 29 -- Rialto
----- FONTANA A.B. MILLER HIGH SCHOOL (2-2 record), Mountain Valley League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Miller 41, Bloomington 8
Miller 34, Arlington 13
Grand Terrace 36, Miller 29
Oct. 1 -- Jurupa Valley
Oct. 8 -- at Rubidoux
Oct. 15 -- Pacific
Oct. 22 -- San Bernardino
Oct. 29 -- at Indian Springs
----- JURUPA HILLS HIGH SCHOOL (5-0 record), Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 44, Miller 8
Jurupa Hills 37, Chino Hills 17
Jurupa Hills 52, Fontana 0
Jurupa Hills 48, Grand Terrace 6
Jurupa Hills 47, Colony 12
Oct. 1 -- Colton
Oct. 8 -- Summit (at Miller)
Oct. 15 -- Carter
Oct. 22 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 29 -- San Gorgonio
----- KAISER HIGH SCHOOL (1-3 record), Sunkist League
Cajon 38, Kaiser 10
Kaiser 28, Sultana 27
Orange Vista 34, Kaiser 20
Eisenhower 49, Kaiser 28
Oct. 1 -- Summit
Oct. 7 -- at Colton
Oct. 15 -- at San Gorgonio
Oct. 22 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 29 -- at Carter
----- SUMMIT HIGH SCHOOL (3-2 record), San Andreas League
Summit 34, Santa Fe 0
Beaumont 32, Summit 22
North 26, Summit 6
Summit 49, Carter 8
Summit 45, Murrieta Mesa 7
Oct. 1 -- at Kaiser
Oct. 8 -- Jurupa Hills
Oct. 15 -- at Grand Terrace
Oct. 22 -- Colton
Oct. 29 -- at Eisenhower
(Home games are at Miller)
